Ypsilanti, MI

Podcast: October 11, 2022

Sarai Yanes: Hi, I’m Sarai Yanes, we are your hosts!. Welcome to the first episode of the revamped Eastern Echo Podcast. During the podcast, we will discuss a recap of news and upcoming events. There will also be interviews with special guests, trivia questions and more. Look out for...
The Eagles claim victory in annual “Battle of I-94” against the Broncos

The Eastern Michigan University football team brought home another victory against Western Michigan University on Saturday, Oct. 8, inside Waldo Stadium. The annual “Battle for I-94” records the fourth-straight win over Western Michigan for the Eagles. The Eagles used dominant performances on both sides of the ball to...
Enjoy EMU's campus with a jam packed week of on-campus events

Enjoy what EMU has to offer will a fun-filled week of on-campus events. Celebrate National Coming Out Day with various fun activities put on by the LGBT Resource Center and Campus Life. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EMU Lake House. Town Hall Understanding...
Calling all artists! Register to perform at EMU AMP!'s Java Jam by Oct. 15

Eastern Michigan University's AMP!, or Amplifying the Arts, is a student organization under EMU arts management that helps connect student artists with opportunities and audiences. "We host arts events to amplify the voices of student artists and get them out there," Sophie Swift, treasurer of AMP!, said. The next big...
