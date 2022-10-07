ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 0

Related
alaskasnewssource.com

State champions crowned in three different divisions of high school cross-country

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Athletes from across Alaska converged on the Bartlett High School trails for the 2022 ASAA State Cross Country Running Championships. 446 athletes ran 5,000 meters at the Bartlett High School trails but only six were crowned state champions. In the lowest division, it was an athlete from the smallest team in the field who placed first. Taylor Eddington from Tri-Valley is the only Viking that runs cross country and had to train alone all season.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Rain ending as wet snow for some on Sunday

A milestone for the last steam locomotive on the Alaska Railroad. A milestone for the last locomotive in the Alaska Railroad. High winds deliver power outages to South Anchorage, Hillside on Saturday. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:45 PM AKDT. Wind gusts as high as 79 mph brought numerous power...
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
Anchorage, AK
Sports
alaskasnewssource.com

City gives eviction notice to remaining campers at Centennial Campground

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday, something new appeared at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Parks and Recreation posted notices around the campground stating the site is due to empty in 15 days, and all remaining campers would have to leave. “It will be enforced on Thursday, Oct. 20,” Parks...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

High winds brought power outages to South Anchorage & Hillside Saturday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wind gusts as high as 79 mph caused numerous power outages throughout Anchorage on Saturday, mainly across South Anchorage and the adjacent Hillside. By mid-afternoon the number of outages had reached its peak of nearly 1,300 customers (assuming an average household of 4 people, that’s roughly 2,200 people with out power), according to the outage map from Chugach Electric.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Flood advisories issued for Anchorage and Moose Creek areas

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 1:04 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Moose Creek that is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after 1 p.m., river gauges showed a rise in water levels from heavy rain at Oilwell Road in Moose Creek. Minor flooding is...
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cic#Sweeps#Cic Volleyball#Asd
alaskasnewssource.com

Houston mayor, deputy mayor, treasurer step down

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three top officials from the city of Houston have abruptly resigned from their posts. City of Houston mayor Virgie Thompson, deputy mayor Lance Wilson, and city treasurer Sally Schug tendered their resignations, effective Oct. 7. The reason for their resignations is unknown. In spartan letters of...
HOUSTON, AK
kinyradio.com

9th annual AFN tribal conference scheduled for the 19th

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) announced their 9th annual tribal conference will take place Wednesday, October 19th. The AFN is the largest statewide Native organization in Alaska. AFN celebrated its 50th year in 2016. The conference will take place in Anchorage at the William A....
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

5 bicycles owned by Anchorage School District stolen from Chugach Optional Elementary

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five bicycles were reported stolen from an Anchorage elementary school over the weekend. A staff member from Chugach Optional School retrieved one of the missing bikes from the north fence of the school on Sunday. By Monday, they realized that four other bikes were missing and that the Anchorage School District trailer that held the bikes had been broken into.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla homeowners drained over flooding issues

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - When turning onto Mariah Drive near Wasilla-Fishhook Road, it quickly becomes apparent that there’s an issue with drainage. Standing and flowing water is visible across multiple properties in the neighborhood. One family on Charley Drive has been running four separate pumps for nearly two weeks...
WASILLA, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Sports
Alaska Media News Network

New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?

Upon the premiere release date of a brand new television show, ‘Alaska Daily’, starring Hollywood celebrity Hilary Swank, comes a spotlight of the long history regarding Alaska’s missing persons. Specifically, the show focuses on Native Alaskan women who have disappeared. Swank’s character, a downwardly out New York reporter, named Eileen Fitzgerald, takes a position writing for a much smaller newspaper that is based in Anchorage, Alaska. Situated in a strip mall, the news office is sparsely staffed and filled with younger reporters who are new to journalistic writing.
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode One

I wasn’t planning on watching Alaska Daily, then curiosity and targeted ads got the better of me. I suspect my experience isn’t unique – I read about the show when it was first announced and… kind of forgot about it. Then, about two weeks ago I was on the receiving end of a massive marketing push. Without Googling I know Alaska Daily is on ABC, starts after Grey’s Anatomy, stars Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank, has two Native Alaskan writers, has ties to the ADN, and was even partly filmed in Anchorage.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Man hit and killed by pickup while walking across Glenn Highway

A man was hit by a pickup truck and killed Wednesday evening walking across the Glenn Highway in Anchorage. Anchorage police responded at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the collision, inbound on the Glenn near Boniface Parkway. Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

FEMA provides Alaska disaster assistance hotline

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has established an Alaska-specific disaster assistance hotline for residents who have experienced damage or loss from the severe mid-September storm in the areas of the Bering Strait, Kashunamiut, Lower Kuskokwim, and Lower Yukon. The online news release states residents affected...
ALASKA STATE
The Daily Scoop

Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide

(Creative Commons/ehfisher) For steak lovers, there's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked cut of meat. And if you're looking for the best steakhouses in Anchorage, you're in luck. This guide will help you find the tastiest steakhouse in town, whether you're looking for a casual spot or a fine dining experience. So pull up a chair and get ready to savor some of the best steaks in the state.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

FAA alters, adds routes for Alaska air travel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ralph Gibbs of Angel Aviation first got the flying bug when he was 19 years old and behind the wheel of a hot rod. “Literally. I was driving my GTO by the time my draft number came up. That’s what got me into aviation, military aviation in particular,” Gibbs said.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy