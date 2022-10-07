Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
State champions crowned in three different divisions of high school cross-country
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Athletes from across Alaska converged on the Bartlett High School trails for the 2022 ASAA State Cross Country Running Championships. 446 athletes ran 5,000 meters at the Bartlett High School trails but only six were crowned state champions. In the lowest division, it was an athlete from the smallest team in the field who placed first. Taylor Eddington from Tri-Valley is the only Viking that runs cross country and had to train alone all season.
alaskasportsreport.com
State Football: Unbeaten Juneau spreads around offense, runs away from South 52-21 in D1 playoffs
Some of the names in the scoring column on Saturday were different, but the result was the same for the Juneau Huskies. Alaska’s top-ranked team improved to 9-0 on the season after defeating eighth-seeded South 52-21 in an ASAA First National Bowl DI quarterfinal playoff game in the capital city.
alaskasportsreport.com
State Football: Second-half scoring bonanza boosts Bartlett to 55-35 DI playoff win over visiting Dimond
Imagine for a moment if the world’s fantasy football fascination stretched to high school action, specifically among Alaska’s Division I schools also known as the Cook Inlet Conference. It doesn’t – as far as we know. Settle down, nerds. Regardless, the senior quartet of Bartlett’s Niko...
alaskasnewssource.com
Rain ending as wet snow for some on Sunday
A milestone for the last steam locomotive on the Alaska Railroad. A milestone for the last locomotive in the Alaska Railroad. High winds deliver power outages to South Anchorage, Hillside on Saturday. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:45 PM AKDT. Wind gusts as high as 79 mph brought numerous power...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage School District considers closing schools to help fill budget gap
Over the last ten years, enrollment in the Anchorage School District has dropped by 5,000 students. Now, there are 18 schools in the district operating at less than 65% capacity. That enrollment decline is one of the big reasons why the district faces a budget gap of at least $68...
alaskasnewssource.com
City gives eviction notice to remaining campers at Centennial Campground
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday, something new appeared at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Parks and Recreation posted notices around the campground stating the site is due to empty in 15 days, and all remaining campers would have to leave. “It will be enforced on Thursday, Oct. 20,” Parks...
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds brought power outages to South Anchorage & Hillside Saturday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wind gusts as high as 79 mph caused numerous power outages throughout Anchorage on Saturday, mainly across South Anchorage and the adjacent Hillside. By mid-afternoon the number of outages had reached its peak of nearly 1,300 customers (assuming an average household of 4 people, that’s roughly 2,200 people with out power), according to the outage map from Chugach Electric.
alaskasnewssource.com
Flood advisories issued for Anchorage and Moose Creek areas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 1:04 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Moose Creek that is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after 1 p.m., river gauges showed a rise in water levels from heavy rain at Oilwell Road in Moose Creek. Minor flooding is...
alaskasnewssource.com
Houston mayor, deputy mayor, treasurer step down
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three top officials from the city of Houston have abruptly resigned from their posts. City of Houston mayor Virgie Thompson, deputy mayor Lance Wilson, and city treasurer Sally Schug tendered their resignations, effective Oct. 7. The reason for their resignations is unknown. In spartan letters of...
kinyradio.com
9th annual AFN tribal conference scheduled for the 19th
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) announced their 9th annual tribal conference will take place Wednesday, October 19th. The AFN is the largest statewide Native organization in Alaska. AFN celebrated its 50th year in 2016. The conference will take place in Anchorage at the William A....
alaskasnewssource.com
5 bicycles owned by Anchorage School District stolen from Chugach Optional Elementary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five bicycles were reported stolen from an Anchorage elementary school over the weekend. A staff member from Chugach Optional School retrieved one of the missing bikes from the north fence of the school on Sunday. By Monday, they realized that four other bikes were missing and that the Anchorage School District trailer that held the bikes had been broken into.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla homeowners drained over flooding issues
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - When turning onto Mariah Drive near Wasilla-Fishhook Road, it quickly becomes apparent that there’s an issue with drainage. Standing and flowing water is visible across multiple properties in the neighborhood. One family on Charley Drive has been running four separate pumps for nearly two weeks...
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?
Upon the premiere release date of a brand new television show, ‘Alaska Daily’, starring Hollywood celebrity Hilary Swank, comes a spotlight of the long history regarding Alaska’s missing persons. Specifically, the show focuses on Native Alaskan women who have disappeared. Swank’s character, a downwardly out New York reporter, named Eileen Fitzgerald, takes a position writing for a much smaller newspaper that is based in Anchorage, Alaska. Situated in a strip mall, the news office is sparsely staffed and filled with younger reporters who are new to journalistic writing.
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode One
I wasn’t planning on watching Alaska Daily, then curiosity and targeted ads got the better of me. I suspect my experience isn’t unique – I read about the show when it was first announced and… kind of forgot about it. Then, about two weeks ago I was on the receiving end of a massive marketing push. Without Googling I know Alaska Daily is on ABC, starts after Grey’s Anatomy, stars Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank, has two Native Alaskan writers, has ties to the ADN, and was even partly filmed in Anchorage.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage officials issue eviction notices to homeless campers at Centennial Campground
Esteban Diaz has been staying at Centennial Campground for several months, after Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson closed the Sullivan Arena shelter in late June and began waiving camping fees at the campsite. The city officially closed the campground on Saturday. City officials began bussing campers to the re-opened Sullivan Arena shelter at the same time.
alaskapublic.org
Man hit and killed by pickup while walking across Glenn Highway
A man was hit by a pickup truck and killed Wednesday evening walking across the Glenn Highway in Anchorage. Anchorage police responded at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the collision, inbound on the Glenn near Boniface Parkway. Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.
wbrc.com
Wasilla resident lost PFD after hackers redirected banking information
Like many residents, Diane Bryant applied for her PFD in early January through the myAlaska web portal, receiving the standard confirmation email that comes after submission. Not long after, hackers were able to gain access through her email account.
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA provides Alaska disaster assistance hotline
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has established an Alaska-specific disaster assistance hotline for residents who have experienced damage or loss from the severe mid-September storm in the areas of the Bering Strait, Kashunamiut, Lower Kuskokwim, and Lower Yukon. The online news release states residents affected...
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide
(Creative Commons/ehfisher) For steak lovers, there's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked cut of meat. And if you're looking for the best steakhouses in Anchorage, you're in luck. This guide will help you find the tastiest steakhouse in town, whether you're looking for a casual spot or a fine dining experience. So pull up a chair and get ready to savor some of the best steaks in the state.
alaskasnewssource.com
FAA alters, adds routes for Alaska air travel
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ralph Gibbs of Angel Aviation first got the flying bug when he was 19 years old and behind the wheel of a hot rod. “Literally. I was driving my GTO by the time my draft number came up. That’s what got me into aviation, military aviation in particular,” Gibbs said.
