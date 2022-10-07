Mylan Graham’s High School Coach Says the Top-100 Prospect is “Definitely Excited” About Ohio State

Read full article on original website
Why did Ohio State’s Mike Hall Jr. only play seven snaps against Michigan State?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s impressive that Mike Hall Jr. walked away with 2.5 sacks on Ohio State football’s 49-20 win over Michigan State. It’s even more impressive that he did that while only playing seven snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He got his money’s worth and then some while not necessarily being a constant part of the game plan. So why’d that happen?
Eleven Warriors
Three-star 2024 TE Gavin Grover Has “Awesome Experience” at Ohio State and Four-star 2024 Safety Vaboue Toure Picks Up an OSU Offer
Three-star 2024 Ohio tight end Gavin Grover’s Ohio State visit on Oct. 1 for the Rutgers game isn’t something that the 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect will forget any time soon. “I had a really cool day, checked in right at 1:30 p.m., got to walk to the team room...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Justin Frye and Larry Johnson Recap Ohio State’s First Half of Season in Bye Week Press Conference
While the Buckeyes don’t have a game this weekend, the work won’t stop this week for Ohio State’s football coaches. For one, they’re hitting the road this week to visit recruits all over the country. Secondly, the Buckeyes will still be preparing and practicing this week as they get ready to start their second half of the season next week against Iowa, who also has a bye this week. And four of the Buckeyes’ coaches took some time to meet with the media Tuesday in what will be Ohio State’s only press conference of the week.
247Sports
College football rankings: C.J. Stroud headlines Kirk Herbstreit's top players of Week 6
Week 6 of the college football season featured great performances from various players. Kirk Herbstreit released his list of top eight players from this past week's action, with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud being the headliner. Stroud completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns to one interception. It was the third six-touchdown game of his Ohio State career.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CFB analysts release updated Heisman hot boards following Week 6
Heisman Trophy voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin released their weekly updates Tuesday on who they think the leaders are for this year’s Heisman, and both of them agree on 1 thing: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse after Week 6. Stroud tossed an...
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State’s Open Men’s Basketball Practice
Ohio State is about a month away from its season opener against Robert Morris on Nov. 7. But fans had an opportunity to watch the 2022-2023 Ohio State men's basketball team practice Monday evening at The Schottenstein Center. With a roster comprised of lots of new faces, fans got to see the Buckeyes compete in defensive movement/rebounding drills, 2-on-2 work, situational 5-on-5 play and full-court scrimmaging for more than an hour.
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes will start at noon, it was announced on Monday, according to Iowa’s website. No. 2 Ohio State improved to 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) with a 49-20 win at […]
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video
Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud And Marvin Harrison Jr. Set Records, Quinn Ewers Lights Up the Sooners And Alabama Survives A Scare
We’ve reached the midway mark of the college football regular season, and only 15 FBS teams remain unbeaten as they enter the latter half of their schedule. The Buckeyes can count themselves among the select few following a 49-20 blowout win against Michigan State on the road, which saw record-setting performances from multiple players on offense and another solid defense effort – save a couple of nitpicks, perhaps.
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Family of teen girl fatally shot in Columbus park ‘heartbroken’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lovely Kendricks’ parents remember her as a cheerleader, as a Chinese language pupil, and as a “ball of fun.” Now, they’re trying to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death. Kendricks, 15, was fatally shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. She was transported in critical condition […]
Juvenile arrested for threat at Pickerington schools
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A situation on Tuesday prompted lockdowns at two Pickerington schools, according to the area school district, and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect. While a spokesperson for the district couldn’t share details on what happened, they did say the incident involved an “external threat” near Pickerington High School North […]
614now.com
Columbus Uncovered: The time Dave Grohl was hit by a car in Clintonville
Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. As a child, rock star Dave Grohl...
columbusunderground.com
First Urban Via Ferrata Set to Open this Spring in Columbus
Metro Parks isn’t letting central Ohio’s flat terrain get in the way of its plans to provide interesting new destinations for climbing enthusiasts. In 2010, the organization built the largest free outdoor climbing wall in the country, at Scioto Audubon Metro Park; a 35-foot-tall, 6,100-square-foot structure that provides views of both the Scioto River and the downtown skyline.
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Columbus
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher’s salary is about $2,000 less […]
11-year-old killed in Ohio rollover crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash in Lisbon Sunday night.
