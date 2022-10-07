Mylan Graham’s High School Coach Says the Top-100 Prospect is “Definitely Excited” About Ohio State

While the Buckeyes don’t have a game this weekend, the work won’t stop this week for Ohio State’s football coaches. For one, they’re hitting the road this week to visit recruits all over the country. Secondly, the Buckeyes will still be preparing and practicing this week as they get ready to start their second half of the season next week against Iowa, who also has a bye this week. And four of the Buckeyes’ coaches took some time to meet with the media Tuesday in what will be Ohio State’s only press conference of the week.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO