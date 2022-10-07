Read full article on original website
Moniteau police arrest two accused of burglary in September
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Moniteau County Sheriff's Department has identified and arrested two people due to their alleged involvement of a burglary in September. The owner of the property was able to get video of the suspects coming back onto the property last Friday. Deputies arrested Curtis Hile, of Jefferson City, and Kathy Kliegel at the property The post Moniteau police arrest two accused of burglary in September appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Two charged for stealing from Moniteau County property
Two people were charged, accused of stealing from a property in Moniteau County. On September 20, the property owner contacted the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office to report that things had been stolen from their property on Green Grove Road, according to a Facebook post on the Moniteau County Sheriff's page.
Columbia police uncover the body of a female in closet following suspicious death investigation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces charges following a suspicious death investigation on Monday. The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday they received a report of a missing person at risk. When officers arrived on scene they located the body of a female victim concealed in a closet, according to a probable cause statement. It The post Columbia police uncover the body of a female in closet following suspicious death investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Authorities capture Franklin County woman who was on the run in suspected vehicle theft case
A Franklin County woman who was on the run after allegedly stealing a car is captured. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Rachelle Bell, 44, of St. Clair, was arrested Sunday. Officers say they received information that Bell was in a home in the 100 block of Rocky River Road in St. Clair, and she was found hiding inside the residence. Bell was taken into custody without incident. She’s being held on an active warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
kjluradio.com
Maries County Sheriff warns about letter seeking to buy land
The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about letters they may be receiving in the mail. Several residents have received letters from Daniel Apke with Apke Investments. The letter claims that Apke learned about vacant land owned by the recipient by reviewing public records provided by the Maries County Assessor and wishes to purchase that land. The Sheriff’s Office says the Assessor’s Office did not give any information to this company. Instead, the company used online sources to obtain a list of parcel information.
KOMU
Callaway County sheriff could face DWI misdemeanor
MOBERLY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism could face a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week. Chism was arrested Thursday night after crashing his personal vehicle into a barrier at an Arby's in Moberly, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Chism...
kmmo.com
GLASGOW MAN CHARGED FOR DAMAGING A POLICE CAR IS DUE IN COURT SOON
A Glasgow man facing a felony charge for allegedly damaging a police car is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, while being detained in police custody in the parking lot of a bar, Dimitrix McCoy was placed inside a Glasgow police car while an ongoing investigation was in progress concerning a domestic assault which occurred at a different location.
abc17news.com
Columbia police investigating suspicious death on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive at 3:40 p.m. for a welfare check. While checking the residence, police began to investigate a suspicious death. Neighbors claim two women lived in the house. "The circumstances surrounding the death have been proven to...
kjluradio.com
Linn man charged with felony DWI in Jefferson City crash
A Linn man is charged with felony drunk driving for a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson City that injured three people. Jason Strope, 42, is charged with DWI with physical injury. He was arraigned earlier today. The Jefferson City Police Department says Strope hit the back of a SUV in the...
Police: Murder victim’s body found in closet on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was formally charged Tuesday in the suspicious death of a woman. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. A woman had called Columbia police Tuesday after allegedly not seeing her roommate since Friday. Police checked the residence on the The post Police: Murder victim’s body found in closet on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Fallen Boone County firefighter recognized during national ceremony
A Boone County firefighter who died in the line of duty is recognized during a national ceremony in Maryland. This past weekend marked the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s memorial weekend. The foundation was created by Congress in 1992 to honor and remember fallen firefighters. Members of the Boone County Fire Protection District joined thousands on the campus of the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland from October 7-9. 147 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2021 and before were honored.
Faulty wires result in family losing entire home
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Boone County family's mobile home was burnt down Saturday evening, and with it destroyed several irreplaceable items. "I lost my mom's necklace that had ashes in it. My grandbaby's half-brother passed away in May, we lost his ashes," Tammy Crow said. The house fire on Saturday occurred on Wyatt Lane and The post Faulty wires result in family losing entire home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel
A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
kjluradio.com
MU Health Care holding drive-thru flu shot clinics in Fulton, Columbia, walk-ins elsewhere
MU Health Care will be holding flu shot clinics in several mid-Missouri towns this week, including drive-thru options. There will be a drive-thru flu shot clinic in Fulton on Saturday, October 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Anyone six months and older can get a shot while in the car, Fulton Family Health, at 2613 Fairway Drive. The new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine will also be available to those 12 and older.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Lake Regional Pharmacy revealed on Monday that it plans to reduce its amount of pharmacy locations, according to a press release. Pharmacies in Lake Ozark (1870 Bagnell Dam Blvd.) and Laurie (156 Missouri Blvd,) will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Clinic and therapy sites will remain open at these The post Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Boone County family loses home, pets, in fire
A Boone County family loses their home and two pet dogs in a fire. The Boone County Fire Protection District says crews were called to a mobile home fire in the Leisure Hills Trailer Court, at Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road, just outside of Columbia, Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived, they found a single-wide mobile home and four vehicles on fire. Two nearby mobile homes were also threatened.
kjluradio.com
St. Clair man arrested for stealing vehicle in Franklin County, wife remains on the run
One man is taken into custody, and his wife remains on the run, for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Franklin County. David Bell, 41, of St. Clair, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His wife, Rachelle Bell, 44, of St. Clair, is not yet in custody and has not yet been charged.
Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City on Thursday will close the 900th Block of Belair and the 2500th block of Royal Air from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Road closed signs will be posted. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes. For additional information, contact the Department of Public Works at (573) 634-6410. The post Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
