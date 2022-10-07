The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about letters they may be receiving in the mail. Several residents have received letters from Daniel Apke with Apke Investments. The letter claims that Apke learned about vacant land owned by the recipient by reviewing public records provided by the Maries County Assessor and wishes to purchase that land. The Sheriff’s Office says the Assessor’s Office did not give any information to this company. Instead, the company used online sources to obtain a list of parcel information.

MARIES COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO