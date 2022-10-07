ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland national park makes 'Family Vacationists' top 13 list

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RncHJ_0iQ9FgUg00

Maryland national park makes Family Vacationists' top 13 list 00:23

BALTIMORE - How many fun fall events do you have scheduled this season?

The weather is cooling down, and the leaves are changing colors.

It's a great time to check out some of that beautiful Fall foliage.

You can never go wrong with a National Park adventure.

One of Maryland's own made the list of Top 13 best National Parks for families to visit this Fall, according to traveler's guide Family Vacationist.

The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Park came in as No. 11 on the family vacationists list.

You can bike or hike along the path.

So get your hiking boots on and hit the trails to see the stunning Fall foliage before it's too late.

Comments / 2

Related
WTOP

Small earthquake rumbles parts of Central Maryland

A small earthquake shook parts of Central Maryland late Tuesday evening. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 2.0 earthquake occurred in Sykesville, Maryland, at around 11:49 p.m. with a depth of 3.1 miles. The agency reported 75 reports of the quake through its Did You Feel It site with...
SYKESVILLE, MD
umd.edu

A New Look for a Maryland Icon

The 7.5-foot-tall bronze likeness of Frederick Douglass is about to move from his perch overlooking Hornbake Plaza. But he won't go far: just about 15 feet from his usual spot. And it won’t be for long: three to four weeks while he and his granite base get spruced up.
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Haunted Attractions in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you love the thrill of the scare, then Maryland is an excellent place for a haunted attraction. The state has several haunted houses and attractions that offer different types of scares. Among them are 301 Devil's Playground in Galena, The Nevermore Haunt in Baltimore, Black Box Haunt in Hagerstown, and Laurel's House of Horror in Laurel.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Bay Net

Maryland Fall Turkey, Small Game Hunting Seasons Beginning

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that squirrel, rabbit, fall turkey, and other seasons are either underway or set to open in the coming weeks. Hunters are also reminded that changes have been made to ruffed grouse and bobwhite quail seasons. “During this time...
MARYLAND STATE
abandonedspaces.com

Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland sisters are recovering after surviving a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas strip

BALTIMORE -- A pair of Maryland sisters were among the eight people stabbed Thursday in an attack on the Las Vegas strip.Gabrielle "Gabby" Hewes and Cassandra "Cassy" Hewes were on a trip with their mother Beth last week when they were stabbed in the attack that killed two and injured six.A GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-victims-of-las-vegas-stabbing) effort has raised more than $16,000 to benefit their family.An aunt and cousin told WJZ by phone the sisters were taking photos with Las Vegas showgirls Thursday when the attack happened. Beth Hewes, a Registered Nurse, applied pressure to her daughters' wounds.Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris DiGiovanni, 30, were killed in the attack.Younger sister Cassy has since been discharged from the hospital with plans to return to Maryland later this week. Gabby is still in the ICU after another surgery Monday, according to family.  
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#National Parks#Chesapeake And Ohio Canal#Hiking Boots#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Travel Destinations#Travel Naturalviews#Family Activities
WBOC

Decisions To Be Made For The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay

Annapolis, Md. - A big day for the health of the Chesapeake Bay. The Environmental Protection Agency will meet with representatives of the bay's watershed states, to consider extending deadlines for states to meet their long-term clean up goals. In 2010, a plan for watershed states was created to clean...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week

– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

11 Hot New Restaurants to Try Around DC

Fall restaurant opening season is in full swing. Here are 11 new hotspots to try now that have opened in the last month. Famed Chinese chef Peter Chang just launched his first-ever DC restaurant near Dupont Circle. The two-in-one-concept is split between a Szechuan takeout/delivery (now open) and an upscale, modern-Chinese dining room (open Thursday, October 20). There’s no cross-over between the two, so if you’re craving the classics (ma po tofu, sweet-and-sour ribs) hit up “Chang-Out.” Meanwhile “Chang-In” will dish up whole duck dinners, weekday bento lunches, and a creative Chinese-American weekend brunch.
RESTAURANTS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Chilly, Sunny Sunday

BALTIMORE--  Sunday brought the state a beautifully sunny yet chilly day.Around this time of year temps usually sit closer to the 70's, but we will be just a little below normal temperatures; with plenty of sunshine with us all day long. Temps topping out around 62 today. By the night, conditions it get pretty chilly; temperatures getting down into the 40s for parts pf the area. A clear and calm 58° for Ravens kick off at 8:20 primetime game against the Bengals. The temperatures are going to dip and the winds will blow in from the northwest bringing in the cooler temperatures overnight.In addition to clear skies due to high pressure, we get to experience the Hunter Full Moon that will bring a beautiful glow over the city.Monday and Tuesday things remain sunny as temps begin to inch their way closer to the 70's.By Wednesday, temperatures get to 71 bringing chances for late night showers into consideration as the stat heads into Thursday.As the work week concludes clouds roll away and the sun returns in abundance to provide a beautiful weekend.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
CBS Baltimore

Earthquake confirmed near Sykesville Tuesday night

BALTIMORE - Did you feel it?An earthquake was felt in Central Maryland late Tuesday night.The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a small 2.0 earthquake struck near Sykesville in Carroll County around 11:49 p.m.On the USGS 'Did You Feel It?' section of  its website, more than 170 people reported feeling the earthquake.The earthquake happened about 2.5 miles east-southeast of Sykesville. It's depth was about three miles, according to the USGS.
SYKESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland weather: Clouds roll in Wednesday afternoon ahead of Thursday's rain

BALTIMORE - Your Wednesday will start off bright and cool, but clouds will roll in by the afternoon.Temperatures will start off around 49 degrees, and will top out in the low 70s this afternoon.Bright sunny skies will turn into mostly cloudy skies later on.We are tracking rain on Thursday, starting after midnight. There is a marginal risk of severe storms, which means of the storms we are expecting, an isolated storm could become severe. Some areas in the WJZ viewing area will get damaging winds and heavy downpours.We have this warm front lifting to the north with a high pressure spinning off shore. That will bring in a cold front and change things up for us.There is a chance of a spotty shower tonight, but for the bulk of us, the first major round of rain will start in the morning and be off and on throughout Thursday. The line of severe storms we are tracking won't move through until the afternoon and continue into the evening.The sun returns on Purple Friday with highs in the mid-60s, and it will be sunny and clear with highs around 65 on Saturday.
MARYLAND STATE
recordpatriot.com

West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
THOMAS, WV
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland

MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy