Indiana Borough Police report three incidents involving public drunkenness over the weekend. The first incident happened Friday night around 11:35 p.m. when officers were called to the 200 block of Oak Street for reports of an intoxicated man in the area. The man was identified as 44-year-old Jay Mohney of Indiana and officers say he was intoxicated to a degree where he was a danger to himself and others. He was evaluated at IRMC then released to a sober adult.

INDIANA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO