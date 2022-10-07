Read full article on original website
James “Polly” Milton Parker
James “Polly” Milton Parker, 87, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born November 1, 1934 in Columbus County, the son of the late Vander P. and Maude Batchelor Parker. Mr. Parker retired from Riegel/Federal Paper after 37 1/2 years of service. He helped organized the Bolton Fire Department and served as a member for twenty years, and was a member of Bolton Baptist Church.
Janice (Duncan) McPherson
October 16, 1945 ~ October 10, 2022 (age 76) Janice McPherson, age 76, of Clarendon, died Monday, October 10, 2022 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Born in Columbus County, NC on October 16, 1945, she was the daughter of the late G. Edgar and Maude K. Duncan and step father, Kelly Duncan.
Sonya Graham Gillespie
Sonya Graham Gillespie passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Cape Fear Valley Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown, NC. The viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Friday, Oct.14, at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Union Missionary Baptist Church in Riegelwood. Burial will follow at the church’s cemetery.
Ray J. Kollmar
Ray J. Kollmar age 84, died Monday, October 10, 2022 in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center, Whiteville, NC. Services are incomplete and will be announced later by Inman Ward Funeral Home & Crematory of Tabor City.
Verda Richardson Melvin
Verda Richardson Melvin passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her residence in Elizabethtown, NC. The viewing will be held on Friday, October 14, from 4-6 p.m. in the main chapel of Majestic Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. the funeral will take place Majestic Life Celebration Chapel in Elizabethtown, NC. Burial will follow at Turnbull Community Cemetery Elizabethtown.
Marvin Dale Guyton
Marvin Dale Guyton, age 64 of Clarkton, passed away suddenly on Saturday evening, October 8, 2022. Dale was born on June 3, 1958. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Virginia McKee Guyton; sister, Delane G. Garrell and his son, David Stubbs. Service times will be announced soon. Dale...
Grady Duncan
November 24, 1932 ~ October 9, 2022 (age 89) Grady Duncan, age 89 of the Ward Station Community in Chadbourn, entered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville. Grady was born on November 24, 1932, son of the late...
Willa Dean (Cartrette) Edwards
Willa Dean Cartrette Edwards, age 80 of the Beaverdam Community in Chadbourn, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her home. Willa Dean was born on November 7, 1941, to the late Jesse James Cartrette and Bessie Pinyan Cartrette. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Vernon Cartrette.
Ladinceo “Rell” Durelle Holland
Ladinceo Durelle “Rell” Holland, age 44 of Cerro Gordo, slipped into eternal rest on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. Rell, as he was lovingly known, was born on July 9, 1978. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Leon Holland. Arrangements...
State Donates Fairgrounds
The Columbus County Fair now owns the fairgrounds it has called home for years. Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Tabor City) brokered the deal between the Department of Corrections, which has owned the property since at least the 1930s, when it was a prison work camp. It has variously been used by the prison system and Department of Transportation through years.
Columbus County Agriculture Fair Parade Gallery
Couldn’t make it to the parade? We hope you enjoy these images from what is thought to be the largest fair parade ever in Columbus County.
Corrothers Gets Life Without Parole
After more than two weeks of testimony it took four hours for a Columbus County Jury to find Daquon Rollo Carrothers guilty of first degree murder today (Oct. 10). Corrothers was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the shooting death of Alex Moore in 2020. Moore’s father...
Woman Charged After Motel Domestic
A Hallsboro woman was jailed after allegedly breaking a windshield and trying to burn a man’s car at the Holiday Motel. Patricia Ann Jackson, 39, was held under $5,000 secured bond Saturday on charges of felony possession of cocaine, assault on an officer, resisting an officer and being intoxicated and disruptive. Her address was listed as 231 Cherry Town Rd., Hallsboro.
The Wolfpack Beats The Patriots 28 – 6
In a game that was billed to be the Waccamaw Conference game of the year, we saw a lopsided score but very similar stats. Whiteville defeated Pender 28-6 on a beautiful Friday night with cooler temperatures and a football atmosphere. Whiteville struck first in the 1st quarter when quarterback Luke...
$349,900 1bd 2ba 1,974 sq ft. Tabor City NC
Built in 2009 and 2010 this 1974 Square foot brick home is located at the end of a private drive providing the safety and privacy you will need and within 15 minutes to North Myrtle Beach! A total of three parcels containing 6.90 acres gives you room to roam, ride horses, hunt, and or fish! Two of the parcels are populated with timber and one parcel has a large pond located right to the left of the home. Home can be a three bedroom but is being used presently as as a one bedroom with large walk in closet. Owner has constructed a storm safety shelter within the home that can serve as a second bedroom. Safety through hurricanes or tornados is not a concern here! The privacy fence and gates provide an extra level of security for you and the family.
Cocaine at Checkpoint Sends Three to Jail
Cocaine and cash sent three men to jail Saturday in the Dothan area. Jamie Mejia Garrido, 36; Juan Enrique Guerrero, 32; and Jaime Mesia, 21, all of Bolivia, were arrested on charges of felony cocaine possession and drug paraphernalia. Guerrero was also charged with driving while impaired. Bond was set at $2,500 on the drug charges.
