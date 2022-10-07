Built in 2009 and 2010 this 1974 Square foot brick home is located at the end of a private drive providing the safety and privacy you will need and within 15 minutes to North Myrtle Beach! A total of three parcels containing 6.90 acres gives you room to roam, ride horses, hunt, and or fish! Two of the parcels are populated with timber and one parcel has a large pond located right to the left of the home. Home can be a three bedroom but is being used presently as as a one bedroom with large walk in closet. Owner has constructed a storm safety shelter within the home that can serve as a second bedroom. Safety through hurricanes or tornados is not a concern here! The privacy fence and gates provide an extra level of security for you and the family.

TABOR CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO