What a gem of a property! If you are looking for an in-town location, ready to move in, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, privacy and security, THIS IS THE PLACE FOR YOU! This property has so much to offer its owner and it is close to anything you need. You will love the iron gate as it greets you at the entrance and the entire property is fenced in for your pets and kids and all your stuff. Once your inside the property the precious white house with black shutters will welcome you in. There is a large family room, an inviting sun room, a galley kitchen with awesome stainless appliances, granite counter tops and beautiful cabinets and a spacious dining area. The master bedroom is separated from the other two bedrooms and offers two large closets, and a large master bath with a 2 person soaker tub and shower. Outside there is a shady back yard that has a deep irrigation well for landscaping, and a handyman’s workshop and office for that at home business or the weekend warrior. Both the detached building and office has it’s own electric and the office has heating and air. Once you there enjoying all this property has to offer, you will forget where you are and be glad to call this one Home Sweet Home!

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO