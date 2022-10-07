Clarence Osland was born Oct. 7, 1922, to Norwegian immigrant parents. The family of five lived on Moline Street in a two-bedroom house, which is still owned by a member of the Osland family. He had an older brother, Lenny, and a younger sister, Pearl. Norwegian was the only language spoken in the home, and at the age of five, he started kindergarten knowing no English.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO