St. Ann celebrates annual Family Fun Day
St. Ann Catholic Church in Stoughton held its annual Family Fun Day on Sept. 18 - the first time the event was held since the COVID pandemic started in March 2020. There were plenty of activities and fun for all during an idyllic late summer day.
BoDeans play the Stoughton Opera House Oct. 14
With countless tunes you know from the first note, rip-roaring gigs you can count on, and a whole lot of energy you’ll take home with you, BoDeans continue to contribute to the American songbook as a tried-and-true institution. And Friday night, they’re all Stoughton’s. Founded and led...
Making it Chicago-style
Folks in the Badger State aren’t always enthralled by the customs of their neighbors south of the state line, but when it comes to appreciating good pizza, everybody seems to loves Chicago. That’s certainly been the case at Luca’s Pizza, 177 W. Main St., a pizzeria specializing in Chicago-style...
Stoughton legend Osland hits the century mark
Clarence Osland was born Oct. 7, 1922, to Norwegian immigrant parents. The family of five lived on Moline Street in a two-bedroom house, which is still owned by a member of the Osland family. He had an older brother, Lenny, and a younger sister, Pearl. Norwegian was the only language spoken in the home, and at the age of five, he started kindergarten knowing no English.
Parisi introduces 2023 budget
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi introduced his 2023 budget proposal last week, laying out plans to prioritize investments in housing, mental health supports, restorative justice and conservation, among other initiatives. According to an Oct. 3 county news release, the $834 million dollar spending plan would increase taxes on the average...
