Read full article on original website
Related
Food Network
How to Eat Enough Protein on a Mostly Plant-Based Diet
Plant-based diets are growing in popularity. But with their widespread appeal, there is a growing concern about how to get enough protein while eating plant based. While it’s true, plants do contain protein, it’s not always a one-to-one comparison with animal-based foods. That said, it is possible to eat a balanced diet with enough protein and amino acids without resorting to animal-based foods. If you’re plant-based and concerned about protein, here are six things to consider.
Food Network
How to Make Black Food Coloring
Jessie Sheehan is a baker and cookbook author. Black food coloring comes in scarily handy when Halloween baking. Who doesn’t want to bake up a fluffy, black layer cake or cupcakes frosted in jet-black buttercream? Although it is possible to occasionally find black food dye in the grocery store, the little pack of four different colors of food dye that we all know and love certainly doesn’t include it. Never fear, we’re going to share how to tint your baked goods black with natural ingredients, as well as by combining three different shades of ready-made food dyes. Homemade black food coloring is most definitely in your immediate (spooky) future and for that, all we can say is...BOO!
Food Network
How to Roast Pumpkin Seeds In 5 Simple Steps
Watch how the Food Network pros prepare roasted pumpkin seeds. It's pumpkin season, thus pumpkin seed season. When you're carving Jack-o'-lanterns, don't toss the seeds! When roasted, they make a great, low-calorie snack, and can be used to add crunch to salads and soups. They contain some valuable nutrients (read all about them here) and while you can buy pumpkin seeds at the store year-round (they're called pepitas), they're so much better when freshly roasted with your favorite seasonings added.
Food Network
Apple Hand Pies Always Bring Me Back to Childhood
Once fast food chains, such as McDonald's, began to serve apple hand pies in the late 1960s, apple pies were quickly in the hands of millions of Americans. (The phrase is, "As American as apple pie" after all!) Growing up, I was fond of this treat because it always brought instant gratification to me. After a long day of junior high school, I’d walk across the street to get my hands on one, spending a couple of dollars from my weekly allowance. The pies were often two for $4, so I couldn’t resist doubling down, occasionally saving one for later on or giving one to my most recent school crush. The delicious hand-held desserts were also staples of my parent’s childhoods, though the ones they enjoyed were fried instead of baked.
Comments / 0