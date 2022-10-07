I’m not one to make much of curses, but it really does seem like the Blade—Marvel’s feature film starring Mahershala Ali as the daywalker, Eric Brooks—is running into quite a string of bad luck. After director Bassim Tariq quietly exited the production two weeks ago, citing scheduling conflicts, it appeared as if there was no change in the the Marvel Movie Machine Magic. Now, however, the Hollywood Reporter says that the film is pausing pre-production while the studio searches for a new director.

MOVIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO