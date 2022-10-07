ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of the Dragon

They were happy. For one unexpected, shining moment, the extended Targaryen family existed as one House, together, the past at least temporarily forgotten. And then the moment ended. “The Lord of the Tides” is a mostly excellent episode of House of the Dragon, but it’s also a lot. To begin...
Wendell & Wild's Newest Trailer Gets Deliciously Dark

“Prepare for Nuns. Demons. Murder. Some children. A Goat. And a dead priest,” warns the newest trailer for Wendell & Wild, the upcoming stop-motion film by The Nightmare Before Christmas creator Henry Selick and co-written by Get Out’s Jordan Peele. But can anyone ever truly prepare for goats and nuns?
Marvel's 2023 Promises a Summer of Symbiotes and the Fall of X

Whether it’s for the silver screen or pen and ink, Marvel uses the season of Comic-Con to tee up the big stories they’ve got cooking. San Diego Comic-Con in July saw the House of Ideas build up to comic arcs involving the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man, and this weekend’s New York Comic-Con focused on the other heavy hitters in the comics. Let’s dig in, shall we?
Enola Homes 2's New Trailer Puts the Game on Its Feet Again

After Stranger Things, Netflix knew that it had a star in Millie Bobby Brown, and the Enola Holmes franchise is the perfect vehicle for the fresh-faced actress. Brown stars as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister, a post-Doyle addition by young adult author Nancy Springer. The new films are adaptations of her series, which was obviously very successful and gives a lot of room for even more films. Watch the new trailer below:
Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Adds a Superman to Its Cast

V/H/S reveals another anthology, with a major new slew of directors. Mike Flanagan is no longer a part of Netflix’s Something Is Killing the Children adaptation. Plus, get a look at the latest Walking Dead spinoff, Dead City, and new Titans clips tease a showdown with Lex Luthor. Spoilers get!
Titans' Season 4 Trailer Welcomes a Bloody New Foe

Not content to just reveal Titans’ newest villains earlier this week, DC also debuted the long-awaited first trailer for the fourth season of the series at New York Comic-Con. Besides the introduction of quasi-vampire cult leader Brother Blood and his cult of Blood this season, more villains due to...
Intensify Your Creepy Doll Phobia With James Wan's M3GAN Trailer

Chucky may be currently terrorizing the airwaves, but another distressing toy is making her presence known: the high-tech robot creation poised to trigger all your uncanny valley fears in M3GAN. The movie’s coming in January from producers James Wan (The Conjuring) and Blumhouse (Halloween), but you can get your recurring nightmares started with today’s trailer.
Star Wars' Inquisitor Spotlight Continues with Rise of the Red Blade Novel

Since Star Wars Rebels in 2014, the franchise has consistently featured Inquisitors as threats for Force users and veteran Jedi to face off against. Created by the Empire with the express intent of capturing or killing Jedi that managed to survive Order 66, the Inquisitors have only recently begun to feel like a credible threat they’re often built up to be. And like space pirates of recent history, the Inquisitors are continuing their growth in prominence with a new novel.
Marvel's Blade Put on Pause as Director Search Continues

I’m not one to make much of curses, but it really does seem like the Blade—Marvel’s feature film starring Mahershala Ali as the daywalker, Eric Brooks—is running into quite a string of bad luck. After director Bassim Tariq quietly exited the production two weeks ago, citing scheduling conflicts, it appeared as if there was no change in the the Marvel Movie Machine Magic. Now, however, the Hollywood Reporter says that the film is pausing pre-production while the studio searches for a new director.
