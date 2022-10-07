Week 5 DFS Wide Receiver Rankings: Mid-Tier WRs to Roster

Upside and relatively low salaries on DraftKings and FanDuel make these wide receivers desirable to roster in Week 5.

For a daily fantasy player looking to build a balanced lineup, mid-tier wideouts can help create salary cap relief to roster better running backs. Throughout a long football season, multiple styles of team structures will win. Ultimately, it comes down to game style and consistency in your development philosophy.

Here are the best mid-level wide receiver options in Week 5:

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings – $6,900/FanDuel – $7,500)

Tom Brady did indeed reward Evans with a big game after getting suspended for Week 3. He finished with a season high in catches (8), receiving yards (103), touchdowns (2), and targets (10). With better receiving talent with him on the field, Evans should have more open-field opportunities to make plays. Last year he played well in both games (5/75/2 and 7/99) against Atlanta. The Falcons rank 27th vs. the wide receiver position (59/700/6 on 88 targets), with two players gaining more than 100 yards (Jarvis Landry – 7/114 and Cooper Kupp – 11/108/2). The Bucs need a win in the worst way, pointing to Brady shining in this matchup. Evans should be their top-scoring wideout.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (DraftKings – $6,200/FanDuel – $6,500)

Carson Wentz has yet to get McLaurin going. He has 14 catches for 250 yards and one touchdown on 27 targets. McLaurin is averaging 6.75 targets (7.75 over the previous three seasons) with a sharp decline in his catch rate (51.9 percent – 62.2 over his first three years). Tennessee sits 29th in wide receiver defense (54/786/6 on 81 targets), with the damage coming against Buffalo (17/251/3) and Las Vegas (14/206/2). The Titans allowed more than 300 yards passing in their last three matchups (10 touchdowns and 8.2 yards per pass attempt on the year), suggesting McLaurin will hit on a long score while delivering a productive day for his salary.

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans (DraftKings – $6,100/FanDuel – $6,500)

Davis Mills struggled to get Cooks the ball over the first three games (7/82, 4/54, and 2/22 on 29 targets). Over this span, he caught only 44.8 percent of his opportunities. Last week Cooks had his best showing (7/57/1) of the season while securing all of his targets. Last year he played at a high level in both matchups (5/132 and 7/102/2) against the Jaguars. Jacksonville is league average in wide receiver defense (41/600/5 on 75 targets) while struggling in two games (WAS – 13/153/4 and LAC – 12/209/1). Cooks needs a correction game and his previous success vs. the Jaguars points to upside.