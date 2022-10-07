3 new misconduct cases in women's soccer emerge after release of abuse report, US Soccer president says

At this time of year, it's easy to get transfixed by the beauty of nature. Next season's flowers are blooming, leaves are turning different hues of yellow, and cooler weather is reminding us that the holidays are almost here. Nature is full of unexpected beauty, too -- and sometimes photographers are lucky to capture its grandeur at the most unpredictable times. If you enjoy being wowed by our natural world, take a look at the winning images from this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

