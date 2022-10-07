Read full article on original website
Two charged for stealing from Moniteau County property
Two people were charged, accused of stealing from a property in Moniteau County. On September 20, the property owner contacted the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office to report that things had been stolen from their property on Green Grove Road, according to a Facebook post on the Moniteau County Sheriff's page.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police arrest man in connection to suspicious death
Columbia police arrested a man in connection to a suspicious death. Police arrested Adam A. Conner, 37, of Columbia, for second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence. Officers were called to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a welfare check at 3:40 pm on Monday.
KRMS Radio
UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel
A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
krcgtv.com
Police release more details about suspicious death, no exact identification of victim yet
Columbia police released more information about a suspicious death. In a press release, someone called the police to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive at 3:40 pm on October 10 for a report of a missing person at risk. At the scene, they found a body in a closet.
3 arrested in Lake Ozark fentanyl, cocaine drug bust
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug-related charges after executing a search warrant in Lake Ozark. According to a CCSO press release, law enforcement searched an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive in Lake Ozark on Oct. 5 and found marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia used […]
krcgtv.com
Driver suspected of DWI after crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — A mid-Missouri man was taken into custody Sunday night after a crash in the 1600 block of US Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 42-year-old Jason Strope, of Linn, was driving westbound when he crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by Katina Paternostro around 7:30 PM.
KYTV
Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A mother is speaking out after her daughter, Hope Arnold, was found dead on Route 66 in Laclede County. Robert Nyman faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the case of Arnold’s death. Investigators say police responded in late...
krcgtv.com
Police investigating a suspicious death in north Columbia
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department said Monday evening it was investigating what they called a suspicious death. Officials on the scene said officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a welfare check at 3:40 p.m. on Monday. At the time, officers asked the...
mykdkd.com
Shooting in Benton County, MO
Early Friday morning, October 7th, the FBI conducted a search warrant for a residence on 65 Highway South of Warsaw as part of an ongoing investigation. Upon announcement of their presence, an individual fired on them hitting their armored vehicle. Law enforcement did not return fire and no one was injured. Three individuals were taken into custody without further incident. This is an isolated incident with no further threat to our citizens.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Two dead, three hurt following crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ Two people were killed Friday evening after a crash involving three vehicles in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Highway Five north of Mt. Horeb Road. Troopers say, 24-year-old Ashley Dinkins was driving when she tried to pass another car, when she was The post Two dead, three hurt following crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
A three-vehicle car crash leaves two people dead in Camden County, Missouri
CAMEN COUNTY, Mo.- Two people are dead after a crash in Camden County, Missouri. Around 6:00 pm on Friday night Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Camden County. According to a crash report a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Ashley Dinkins, 24, of Camdenton, Missouri, attempted to pass a […]
houstonherald.com
Woman charged after allegedly stealing truck and taking Licking officer on high-speed chase
After allegedly stealing a pickup from the Mountain Grove area and later being involved in a high-speed chase with a Licking Police Department officer on U.S. 63, a woman faces a pair of felony charges. Terracotta Warren, 41, of the 100 block of Anderson Street in Seymour, is charged with...
myozarksonline.com
Man Jailed Following Fort Wood Shooting
One person is in a Springfield hospital and another is in the Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville, following a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given.
Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Lake Regional Pharmacy revealed on Monday that it plans to reduce its amount of pharmacy locations, according to a press release. Pharmacies in Lake Ozark (1870 Bagnell Dam Blvd.) and Laurie (156 Missouri Blvd,) will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Clinic and therapy sites will remain open at these The post Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Chesterfield man convicted in Eldon funeral shooting case
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Chesterfield man was convicted by a Moniteau County jury on Wednesday for multiple felonies. Bradley Duncan, 57, was found guilty for first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful criminal action. The jury found Duncan for trying to shoot and kill his ex-wife at Millard Rekus Funeral Home in Eldon on The post Chesterfield man convicted in Eldon funeral shooting case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Fulton house fire leaves $80,000 in damages
FULTON — A house fire in Fulton left $80,000 in damages Saturday night. According to a release, the Fulton Fire Department responded to a fire at 909 West Ave. around 8:24 p.m. When crews first arrived, smoke was showing from several blocks away. All occupants made it out of...
KMZU
Sedalia woman incarcerated, drug allegations
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic violation led to incarceration on drug allegations in Pettis County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m. 28-year-old Natasha R. Hicks, of Sedalia, is suspected of felony possession of prescription pills and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with lesser traffic violations. She was originally stopped for failing to register a vehicle and no seat belt.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City searching for 2022 Mayor's Christmas tree
Officials with Jeff City Parks announced they are searching for a tree to use for the Mayor's Christmas tree. In a Facebook post, they said they are looking for a tree that is 20-25 feet tall and no more than 16 feet wide. The tree can be cedar, pine, spruce,...
