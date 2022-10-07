Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
stillrealtous.com
Alexa Bliss Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
After weeks of hype and speculation the White Rabbit was finally revealed when Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday night. Prior to his release last year Bray Wyatt had been involved in an ongoing storyline with Alexa Bliss, and Bliss reacted to Wyatt’s return when she posted a simple tweet which said, “Hello, old friend.”
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Claps Back At Fan For Asking If She’s Black
Kayla Braxton is famous for her numerous onscreen and backstage roles she plays on WWE programming. Kayla Braxton has evolved over the years to become one of the most prominent personalities in the company. That doesn’t mean that the host of The Bump isn’t afraid to speak her mind when...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Returning To WWE Soon
The last few months have been exciting for WWE fans as several former stars have returned to the company. For weeks fans tried to piece together the clues that WWE dropped for the White Rabbit storyline, and on Saturday night at Extreme Rules the White Rabbit was revealed to be none other than Bray Wyatt.
wrestlingrumors.net
Four Wrestling Stars Are Once Again Free Agents (CONTAINS SPOILERS)
Fare thee well. One of the most interesting things in wrestling is when a wrestler leaves a promotion. It opens up several doors as fans are left wondering who is going where and what they might do when they get to their next destination. That is one of the most exciting things in wrestling and now there will be some new free agents on the market all at once.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return
WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
PWMania
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Featured a Tribute to Brodie Lee
Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules was a special night for Bray Wyatt as it marked his return to the company. He was also able to do a tribute to his good friend Jon Huber, who went by the name of Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE. White...
MMAmania.com
Top UFC fighter trashes Ronda Rousey for making suicide ‘cool’ — ‘She’s everything that’s wrong with the world’
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made a special appearance on the Ellen show back in early 2016 and revealed to host Ellen Degeneres that losing her 135-pound strap in a technical knockout loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 left “Rowdy” with suicidal thoughts. “To...
UFC・
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Believed To Be Joining AEW
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, and it looks like another familiar name could be joining the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE sources have indicated they believe Renee Paquette is heading to AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport has heard that WWE reached out to Renee about possibly returning. Neither Renee nor AEW have confirmed that she will be joining All Elite Wrestling.
411mania.com
Lacey Evans on Her Dirt Bike, Dana Brooke, Ronda Rousey Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Ronda Rousey and Johnny Gargano sharing some baby photos, Lacey Evans taking a ride on her dirtbike, Dana Brook visiting Xcel Energy, Bianca Belair, Bayley hanging out with Seth Rollins, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
411mania.com
WrestlePro Where Brooklyn At? Results: Interim Gold Title Rumble, More
WrestlePro’s latest show was Where Brooklyn At? and took place on Saturday night, with the results online. You can see the full results from the New York City show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Cagematch.net:. * Dan Maff def. LSG. * Hotdog Starkes def. J-Heru. * 907...
411mania.com
Spoiler On Talents Reportedly Finishing Up With Impact
Several talents reportedly finished out their run with Impact Wrestling at this weekend’s taping. PWINsider reports that Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Vincent are all believed to have completed their current run in the company at Saturday’s post-Bound For Glory taping. The four entered Impact at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Tonight’s WWE RAW Nearly Sold Out After Surge In Sales
WWE is doing very well with ticket sales lately and tonight’s WWE RAW in Brooklyn is no exception. According to WrestleTix, the show has only 419 tickets left, and is nearly sold out. Accounting for walk-up sales, it’s possible that it will be sold out by the time it airs. 10,124 tickets have been sold out of 10,124. There’s been a lot of sales in the past week.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.10.22 – Seth Rollins Celebrates His US Title Win and More!
-Well, that was an eventful RAW. Let’s get to it!. -We start with the DX hype video that played leading up to tonight’s RAW with the DX reunion that closed the show tied in. They have two words for us!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * R-Truth (w/Shelton Benjamin) defeated Von Wagner by DQ when Truth did the Eddie Guerrero steel chair bit.
411mania.com
Nick Aldis vs. Odinson Added To NWA Hard Times 3
The NWA has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Odinson for Hard Times 3 on November 12. The event happens at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. Odinson previously attacked Aldis at NWA 74.
Comments / 0