Worcester, MA

stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return

After weeks of hype and speculation the White Rabbit was finally revealed when Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday night. Prior to his release last year Bray Wyatt had been involved in an ongoing storyline with Alexa Bliss, and Bliss reacted to Wyatt’s return when she posted a simple tweet which said, “Hello, old friend.”
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Kayla Braxton Claps Back At Fan For Asking If She’s Black

Kayla Braxton is famous for her numerous onscreen and backstage roles she plays on WWE programming. Kayla Braxton has evolved over the years to become one of the most prominent personalities in the company. That doesn’t mean that the host of The Bump isn’t afraid to speak her mind when...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Returning To WWE Soon

The last few months have been exciting for WWE fans as several former stars have returned to the company. For weeks fans tried to piece together the clues that WWE dropped for the White Rabbit storyline, and on Saturday night at Extreme Rules the White Rabbit was revealed to be none other than Bray Wyatt.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Four Wrestling Stars Are Once Again Free Agents (CONTAINS SPOILERS)

Fare thee well. One of the most interesting things in wrestling is when a wrestler leaves a promotion. It opens up several doors as fans are left wondering who is going where and what they might do when they get to their next destination. That is one of the most exciting things in wrestling and now there will be some new free agents on the market all at once.
NFL
ringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return

Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw

He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return

WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Featured a Tribute to Brodie Lee

Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules was a special night for Bray Wyatt as it marked his return to the company. He was also able to do a tribute to his good friend Jon Huber, who went by the name of Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE. White...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Believed To Be Joining AEW

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, and it looks like another familiar name could be joining the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE sources have indicated they believe Renee Paquette is heading to AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport has heard that WWE reached out to Renee about possibly returning. Neither Renee nor AEW have confirmed that she will be joining All Elite Wrestling.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Talents Reportedly Finishing Up With Impact

Several talents reportedly finished out their run with Impact Wrestling at this weekend’s taping. PWINsider reports that Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Vincent are all believed to have completed their current run in the company at Saturday’s post-Bound For Glory taping. The four entered Impact at...
WWE
411mania.com

Tonight’s WWE RAW Nearly Sold Out After Surge In Sales

WWE is doing very well with ticket sales lately and tonight’s WWE RAW in Brooklyn is no exception. According to WrestleTix, the show has only 419 tickets left, and is nearly sold out. Accounting for walk-up sales, it’s possible that it will be sold out by the time it airs. 10,124 tickets have been sold out of 10,124. There’s been a lot of sales in the past week.
BROOKLYN, NY
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * R-Truth (w/Shelton Benjamin) defeated Von Wagner by DQ when Truth did the Eddie Guerrero steel chair bit.
WWE
411mania.com

Nick Aldis vs. Odinson Added To NWA Hard Times 3

The NWA has announced a match between Nick Aldis and Odinson for Hard Times 3 on November 12. The event happens at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. Odinson previously attacked Aldis at NWA 74.
CHALMETTE, LA

