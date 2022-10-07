This year has seen a spike in the number of police officers leaving the Boston Police Department to become firefighters in the city, a report says. Twenty-four police officers have transferred to the fire department in Boston this year, the Boston Herald reported, based on data provided by the city. The increase is significant compared to previous years when there were four transfers in 2018, zero in 2019, six in 2020, and one in 2021.

