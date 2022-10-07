ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, MA

California man who threatened Merriam-Webster over gender definitions back behind bars ahead of sentencing

SPRINGFIELD — A federal judge ordered California resident Jeremy David Hanson remain behind bars while awaiting sentencing for threatening Merriam-Webster over gender fluid definitions last year. Hanson, 34, had been living with his mother in central California on strict probationary conditions after being charged in U.S. District Court in...
3rd man charged in fight, death outside Fall River bar Sunday

A third man has been charged in the death of a man outside of a Fall River bar early Sunday morning, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn. Anthony Miranda, 36, a resident of New Bedford and Fall River, was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm, according to a news release from the DA’s office. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
Baker denies Biden on pardoning marijuana crimes, touting existing system

Rather than pardons, expunging criminal records is the simplest method to handle marijuana possession convictions, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. Baker’s comments to the press came during a groundbreaking event in Lawrence, according to 7News. They also come almost one week after President Joe Biden requested all state governors to pardon those convicted of state marijuana offenses, as Biden himself would pardon those convicted at the federal level despite no one currently in federal prison for “simple possession.”
Boston police leaving to become firefighters at ‘alarming’ rate, report says

This year has seen a spike in the number of police officers leaving the Boston Police Department to become firefighters in the city, a report says. Twenty-four police officers have transferred to the fire department in Boston this year, the Boston Herald reported, based on data provided by the city. The increase is significant compared to previous years when there were four transfers in 2018, zero in 2019, six in 2020, and one in 2021.
Approval rating: Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker is most popular governor

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is once again ranked as the most popular governor in the country, according to a new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult. Some 74% of registered voters in Massachusetts say they approve of the two-term Republican who is not seeking a third term in office. Only 20% of voters disapprove of Baker, according to a poll spanning July 1 through Sept. 30.
