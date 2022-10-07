Read full article on original website
Louis Coleman’s lawyers say they will appeal life sentence for killing of Jassy Correia
Lawyers representing Louis Coleman III said Tuesday afternoon they plan to file an appeal after a federal judge sentenced him to life in prison for kidnapping and killing Jassy Correia, a 22-year-old and mother of a 2-year-old. United States District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV handed down the sentencing...
School janitor, Red Sox ticket taker arrested on child enticement charge
A Massachusetts school custodian, high school athletic assistant and Red Sox ticket taker has been arrested and charged with child enticement for reportedly sending sexually explicit messages to a minor — who was actually an undercover officer, the East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien wrote in a statement.
Bernard Cusson Jr, man accused of killing Joseph Bottis, ordered held without bail
A 51-year-old man, who is known in the Dudley and Webster area, was ordered held without bail on a murder charge in connection with the June killing of 39-year-old Joseph Bottis in Webster. Bernard Cusson Jr was arraigned in Worcester Superior Court Tuesday morning on murder, assault, firearms and receiving...
California man who threatened Merriam-Webster over gender definitions back behind bars ahead of sentencing
SPRINGFIELD — A federal judge ordered California resident Jeremy David Hanson remain behind bars while awaiting sentencing for threatening Merriam-Webster over gender fluid definitions last year. Hanson, 34, had been living with his mother in central California on strict probationary conditions after being charged in U.S. District Court in...
Lyonel Williams, of Worcester, arraigned on firearm charges in Roxbury shooting
A Worcester man was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arraigned in Roxbury Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on charges in connection with a September shooting that left an unidentified person wounded, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Lyonel Williams, 39, was charged with illegal...
3rd man charged in fight, death outside Fall River bar Sunday
A third man has been charged in the death of a man outside of a Fall River bar early Sunday morning, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn. Anthony Miranda, 36, a resident of New Bedford and Fall River, was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm, according to a news release from the DA’s office. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
Isaac Phillips ordered held on $5K bail in Leominster shooting
Isaac Phillips, whose family made national headlines in 2013 when they claimed their house was spray-painted with racist graffiti, was held on $5,000 cash bail in connection with a 2021 Leominster shooting in a bail hearing Tuesday morning. Phillips is accused of shooting Mark Spence nine times on Oct. 31,...
Jose Roberto Zelaya identified as victim of Fall River shooting death
Massachusetts State Police officers, the Fall River police department and Homicide Unit prosecutors have identified a man who was pronounced dead after there was a report of an altercation and shooting outside a restaurant. Police officers found the male victim – Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45 – lying on the ground...
Couple id’d in apparent Kingston murder-suicide had 6-year-old child
The identities of two people found dead in what officials have considered a murder-suicide which occurred in a Kingston home on Sunday have been released by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. Colin Canham and Sara Emerick, both 45 years old, were confirmed to be the deceased couple in...
Brockton waste management driver struck and killed by truck Saturday
An employee of Graham Waste Services in Brockton was killed Saturday after he was struck by a truck on the company’s property at 1093 North Montello Street, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Brockton police received a report of an employee struck by a truck at...
Cambridge police report 95% increase in bike thefts in September vs. August
The Cambridge Police Department is pointing to the return of college students and an increase in bike thefts as the key drivers behind a 7% increase in crime totals in September compared to August. Crime totals for September vs. August showed a 95% increase in bike thefts, the department said...
Man says 16-year-old girl he considered a friend stabbed him in the back, report says
A man from Brockton claimed to have been stabbed in the lower back by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington residence Monday afternoon, WCVB reports. According to the outlet, Kelson Santos, 20, says he considered the girl a friend, and was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident. He is reported to have been released and recovering at home.
Baker denies Biden on pardoning marijuana crimes, touting existing system
Rather than pardons, expunging criminal records is the simplest method to handle marijuana possession convictions, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. Baker’s comments to the press came during a groundbreaking event in Lawrence, according to 7News. They also come almost one week after President Joe Biden requested all state governors to pardon those convicted of state marijuana offenses, as Biden himself would pardon those convicted at the federal level despite no one currently in federal prison for “simple possession.”
Stabbing near Jamaica Plain’s Franklin Park Zoo under investigation
An investigation by Boston Police is underway following a stabbing by the Franklin Park Zoo in Jamaica Plain on Tuesday night. 7News reported that a person was stabbed on Playstead Road at 8:30 p.m. and was rushed to a hospital. The victim’s condition remains unknown. Boston Police responded, along...
Responding to daytime double shooting in Roxbury, DA laments gun violence
Update: One of the two teenage boys that were injured in a shooting in Roxbury has died, the Boston Police department has confirmed. On Oct.10, Boston police officers responded to a call of a person shot at 2990 Washington Street in Roxbury around 12:18 p.m. However, upon arrival, the officers found two teenage boys suffering from gunshot wounds.
Boston police leaving to become firefighters at ‘alarming’ rate, report says
This year has seen a spike in the number of police officers leaving the Boston Police Department to become firefighters in the city, a report says. Twenty-four police officers have transferred to the fire department in Boston this year, the Boston Herald reported, based on data provided by the city. The increase is significant compared to previous years when there were four transfers in 2018, zero in 2019, six in 2020, and one in 2021.
UMass cricket team robbed during practice in Dorchester Monday, police say
A University of Massachusetts cricket team was the victim of a reported armed robbery during their Monday evening practice at a park in Dorchester. Authorities did not specify which University of Massachusetts campus the cricket team was from. Kenneth Velasquez Garcia, 18, of Dorchester, was arrested in connection with the...
Missing hunter from Quincy found dead in Cohasset after 12-hour search
A hunter from Quincy was found dead near a Cohasset pond on Sunday after a 12-hour search. Joseph Whooley, 56, was reported missing by family members Saturday evening after he did not return from a hunting trip, according to a post by Cohasset Police Department. A 12-hour search by police...
Approval rating: Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker is most popular governor
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is once again ranked as the most popular governor in the country, according to a new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult. Some 74% of registered voters in Massachusetts say they approve of the two-term Republican who is not seeking a third term in office. Only 20% of voters disapprove of Baker, according to a poll spanning July 1 through Sept. 30.
Tractor-trailer crash spills truckload of watermelons across Mass. highway
A tractor-trailer carrying a load of watermelons crashed on a highway in southeastern Massachusetts Tuesday night, spilling its sugary cargo across the roadway and requiring a several-hour-long cleanup. The tractor-trailer tipped over onto the highway median of Route 79 in Fall River, leaving broken watermelons across both sides of the...
