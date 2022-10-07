The bulletin covers some of the adulterants of Nigella sativa seeds and oil, including seeds from other Nigella species and lower-cost vegetable oils. A newly published bulletin provides the botanical industry with an update on current adulteration practices pertaining to nigella (Nigella sativa) seed and oil. The herb is also commonly called black seed or black cumin. The bulletin was published by the ABC-AHP-NCNPR Botanical Adulterants Prevention Program (BAPP). It is BAPP’s 26th bulletin and its 75th overall peer-reviewed publication.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO