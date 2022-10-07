Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
What Is the Daily Sentiment Index (DSI)? How Is It Computed?
Every investor wishes for a crystal ball so they can see where the markets are headed. But while one hasn’t been invented (yet), there are ways traders can predict market movements by gauging market sentiment. After all, so much of the investing world is driven not by data but rather by emotion and expectations.
The municipal bond market’s strong fundamentals could prevent a repeat of 2008
Many state and local governments have used the funds from COVID-related stimulus programs to prepare for future downturns, says Vanguard's Paul Malloy.
Clayton News Daily
Asian Chipmakers: Taiwan Semi, Samsung Retreat
Semiconductor stocks in Asia plummeted on Tuesday as Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor lost billions of dollars in market cap as the competition between the U.S. and China heats up. The sector has lost over $240 billion in market value since Oct. 6 as trade restrictions, lower demand and an oversupply...
Clayton News Daily
Ford, GM Downgraded; Here's Where They Have Support
Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report are down hard on the day as analysts at UBS downgrade the stocks. Ford stock is down almost 7% on Monday, while GM shares are down 5.25% on the day and were down as much as 7.5% at the session low. Both stocks are riding multi-day losing streaks and are down more than 10% from last week’s high.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton News Daily
What Is a Soft Landing? Definition, Explanation & Example
Statistics tell us that when it comes to flying, the most dangerous part is landing. As an airplane makes its final descent, much skill is required by the pilot to battle the wind, line up with the right runway, roll out the landing gear, and let the wheels safely touch the ground. Unlike at cruising altitudes, the pilot has less time to react to any problems since the airplane is approaching the ground and moving fast.
Comments / 0