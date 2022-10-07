Read full article on original website
Billie Eilish Stole My Entire High School Beauty Look
What year is it again? Billie Eilish is throwing it back to my high school years with her latest look and I can't tell if it's 2022 or 2002. Eilish hit the red carpet at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala on October 8 in a Y2K-inspired beauty look that could have stepped right out of my yearbook.
Even Megan Thee Stallion's Bangs Have the Perfect Lipstick Slant
Spooky season is in full swing, and Megan The Stallion is loving every second of it. She inaugurated Halloween month with a carved pumpkin head and glowing skin for the grid. What we didn't realize is that the rapper would then enter her ruby red hair color era. And on October 10, she picked up her cascading curls and styled them into an updo with the perfect lipstick-slanted bang.
Seth Rogen Has Killed the Nail Art Game Once Again
What better way to start your week than with maximalist 3D nail art inspo courtesy of budding nail art influencer Seth Rogen. OK, maybe Rogen isn't actually making his foray into the nail space (or is he?) but back in April, he did announce his debut into the home decor world with the launch of Houseplant's hand-crafted ceramics. And not only did the actor bless the world with aesthetically pleasing ashtrays but back in June, Rogen flaunted a "gloopy" pink and orange manicure to celebrate the drop of a new color way of ashtrays, which shared the same groovy pattern as his nails.
Jessica Radloff
Jessica Radloff covers all things entertainment and behind-the-scenes for Glamour in Los Angeles, as their West Coast Entertainment Correspondent. This is not limited to getting makeup on George Clooney's tux, tripping over red-carpet ropes, and getting celebrities to sing TV theme songs. She also regularly appears on CBS' Emmy-winning The Talk alongside Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert and Sharon Osbourne, and Access Hollywood Live and Good Morning America. Jessica is a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Sprinkles cupcakes, and squeezing in naps whenever possible. To contact Jessica, email her at jessica_radloff@condenast.com.
Gisele Bündchen Reacted To A Post About "Inconsistent" Partners Amid Divorce Speculation With Tom Brady
"You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
This Kate Hudson-Loved Pajama Set Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re on the hunt for cute women’s pajamas that are comfortable enough to lounge and sleep in but stylish enough for the off-chance you run into a friend when walking the dog, you’ve come to the right place. Meet Sleepy Jones, a sleepwear brand that takes inspiration from the original intent of pajamas but with an elevated twist making them suitable for everyday activities like running errands and lounging. Not only is the brand loved by actress Kate Hudson, but today, thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Fashion deals, you can score a comfy set for 50% off, costing you a mere $98 and a savings of more than $99.
Marisa Petrarca
Marisa Petrarca is a St. Paul, Minnesota-based writer and editor covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Formerly Grazia's Senior Beauty and Fashion Editor, Petrarca now writes for an array of digital and print publications, including Cosmopolitan, The Zoe Report, and The Editorialist. When she’s not working, you can probably find her taking photos of her corgi, sweating an embarrassing amount at Orangetheory, binge-watching something on Netflix, or eating a large pizza. Probably the latter.
