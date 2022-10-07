Read full article on original website
Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured
HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
ccxmedia.org
Crystal Police: Officer Fatally Shoots Dog to Escape Serious Injury
Crystal police say they are trying to set the record straight after an officer fatally shot and killed a dog. The incident happened Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of Hampshire Avenue S. Crystal police say they were first called for a domestic dispute situation. “Officers got there and mediated...
3 youths arrested in Cambridge in gun pointing incident
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Three youths were arrested in the Cambridge area early Friday.According to police, officers were called to the area of Cypress Avenue and Sixth Avenue Northwest at about 8 a.m.Officers spotted a vehicle that was reported to have been stolen out of Minnetonka and initiated a "high-risk stop" in a parking lot. Police are calling it a "gun pointing incident," though they were not more specific about where that happened..Five people were in the vehicle, and three of them -- all under 18 -- were taken into custody. Police say none were students at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was near where police apprehended the suspects.The vehicle they were in has been impounded. A gun was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Police say there is no longer any threat to the public.
Police investigating shooting at apartment in Loring Park neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating Friday night after getting called to a Loring Park apartment on a report of a shooting inside the building.Officers say they responded to the incident on 215 Oak Grove Street at approximately 8:55 p.m. They found a man with an injury to his hand but determined it was not gun-related.Police found evidence of gunfire in the hallway and say preliminary information indicates an altercation least to gunfire.Shots were fired through a door and wall in the apartment complex.No one was been arrested and the incident remains under investigation.
Police find four "ghost guns" during Coon Rapids homecoming game, 4 charged
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Four teenagers face charges after police found multiple guns in the parking lot of Coon Rapids High School during Thursday evening's homecoming game.According to court documents, a police officer was flagged down by a citizen who saw a man remove a gun from his waistband and put it inside a tan 2004 Honda Accord, which was parked in the high school's lot. Police searched the car and found three guns - all of which were "ghost guns" with no identifying markers. One of the guns had an auto sear switch, which made it fully automatic.The group was...
Minneapolis Man Arrested, Charged with Carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man has been arrested and charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills. According to court documents and a law enforcement affidavit, on September 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., 50-year-old Raphael Nunn approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle in an underground parking garage in Arden Hills.
willmarradio.com
Four arrested in connection with gun incident at high school football game
(Coon Rapids, MN) - Four people are behind bars after police recovered guns from a group trying to enter a Coon Rapids High School Homecoming game Thursday night. Officers denied the group entry into the football game because they didn't belong to the Anoka-Hennepin district. When officers escorted the group off the grounds, a witness reported seeing one individual carrying a gun. Officers proceeded to confiscate four guns from cars belonging to the group. Two adult males and two juvenile males were arrested.
Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
Man charged in 3 shootings, 1 fatal, near downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man in three separate shootings, one of which was fatal.The fatal shooting occurred Sept. 22 near East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue, at about 9:30 a.m. Police arrived to find a concerned citizen attempting to perform chest compressions on the victim, but he died on the scene. Investigators said he had been shot in the back.According to the criminal complaint, surveillance from a nearby convenience store showed the person who shot the victim, who was later identified as 24-year-old Michael Green of St. Paul.An employee at the store told police that...
Mother accused of murdering her son offered plea deal
MINNEAPOLIS -- Prosecutors offered a plea deal Friday to a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son.Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. She is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.Orono police pulled Thaler over after she was spotted driving her car on a wheel rim and with a window smashed out.The plea offer is for Thaler to plead guilty to the murder charge and serve 40 years in prison.RELATED: Eli Hart's Former Foster Mom Says She Feared Him Returning To His Mother's CustodyA judge recently ruled Thaler mentally competent and could assist with her own defense.RELATED: Mound community raising money to build Eli Hart Memorial Playground
Former Hennepin County commissioner Mike Opat arrested for DWI
A former Hennepin County commissioner was arrested Wednesday evening for suspected DWI. Mike Opat, 61, was being held Thursday morning in Hennepin County Jail on three probable cause charges, two for DWI, and one for refusing a breath test. He was arrested by Dayton Police Department at around 9:40 p.m.
Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery
EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities say two people have been charged with robbing an ATM technician last week.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. Sept. 30 at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole about $113,000 in cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles -- a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. Charges indicate he is 30-year-old Christopher Jerel Harris, of Houston, Texas.The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100. Eventually they were able to track the location of the vehicle as it was a rental car. The driver of that vehicle, 29-year-old Rajoun Dornelle Johnson, also of Houston, was taken into custody.Police believe two other people were involved in the case.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
Fmr. Hennepin Co. Commissioner Mike Opat charged with DWI after traffic stop in Dayton
DAYTON, Minn. -- Former longtime Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat faces DWI charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night.According to Hennepin County court documents, the 61-year-old from Robbinsdale faces third- and fourth-degree DWI charges, both misdemeanors. The third-degree charge notes that he allegedly refused to submit to a breath test. Opat was pulled over shortly before 10 p.m. in Dayton, Minnesota after a police officer observed him fail to make a full and complete stop at a stop sign. The complaint says the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Opat, who had bloodshot and watery eyes, and...
Police: 5 juveniles suspected in Maple Grove greenhouse fire
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Police in Maple Grove believe five juveniles are responsible for a greenhouse fire on Friday morning.Fire crews responded to the Lynde Greenhouse on the 9200 block of Pineview Lane on Friday around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the fire.No one was hurt, but police say there was a substantial loss of property. The fire damaged multiple buildings, including the warehouse, plant production line, and storage. Volunteers lined up on Sunday morning to help clean up and move 18,000 poinsettias to a neighboring greenhouse in Ramsey. Lynde's owner says he plans to rebuild the greenhouse.There have been no arrests. Investigators identified five juveniles as persons of interest, but are looking for more help in identifying anyone else who might have been involved.Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at crimestoppersmn.org.
Man dies after being shot during argument in Minneapolis
Police in Minneapolis are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday near Victory Memorial Park. The Minneapolis Police Department said a man shot during an apparent argument with another man later died the hospital, marking the city's 70th homicide of the year. Police said both neighbors and officers attempted life-saving measures while...
11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death
MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
North Minneapolis shooting now a homicide investigation after man dies
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man who was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this week has died.The shooting happened Monday near Fremont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North. Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Homicide investigators responded to the scene due to the serious nature of the man's injuries.Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.On Wednesday, police announced the man died at the hospital. No arrests have been made. It's the 69th death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.
Sheriff: Man seriously injured after possible explosion in Dakota County
DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A man was seriously injured and air lifted to a hospital after a possible explosion just south of Hastings.According to the Dakota County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue in Dakota County on a report of a possible explosion around 3 p.m.When crews arrived, a man had already left; he was taking himself to the hospital but was intercepted near the Hastings Civic Arena and was air lifted to a Twin Cities hospital.The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the community, and they are investigating the incident.
Minneapolis house fully engulfed in flames, spreads to neighboring residence
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire crews spent Saturday night battling a house fire that the Minneapolis Fire Department says extended to the neighboring residence.MFD responded to the fire around 6:52 p.m. on the 4700 block of Xeres Avenue North. After the fire was extinguished, crews deemed the original home uninhabitable.One woman and a dog are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. No one was injured.The incident is under investigation.
