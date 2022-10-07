ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Boise Rescue Mission opens new "Cradle of Hope" program

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Rescue Mission Ministries announced a new program, the Cradle of Hope, to provide a safe haven for moms and babies in unplanned or crisis pregnancies. "In a post-Roe v. Wade America, it is more important than ever to reach out to women and girls...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Antique World Mall in Boise prepares to reopen

BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — After being closed for more than three months, the Antique World Mall in Boise is about to reopen. The popular antique store closed in late June after a roof collapse at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the items inside were not damaged, the mall remained closed until safety work could be completed. The Reel Theatre had already been closed for months due to a lack of business.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Emmett Middle School unveils new "Don't Quit!" Fitness Center

EMMETT, Idaho (CBS2) — Governor Brad Little and fitness legend Jake "Body by Jake" Steinfield cut the ribbon, officially opening the "Don't Quit!" Fitness Center in Emmet Middle School, Tuesday, October 11. The facility is a state-of-the-art $100,000 fitness center. It's a gift and not a grant, with all...
EMMETT, ID
Post Register

Pets from shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian arrive in Boise

BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — Dozens of pets from Florida shelters arrived in Boise on Sunday afternoon. Boise is the first stop on a three-stop journey made by Good Flights. Good Flights is a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States. The organizations are moving shelter pets out of areas impacted by Hurricane Ian to make room for the ongoing influx of homeless and lost pets due to the storm.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Meridian Police searching for missing man

Meridian, ID — Meridian police are asking for public assistance to locate missing 77-year-old Robert Trotter. Trotter was last seen leaving Central Valley Baptist Church around 11:00 am on October 9th. Robert is 5-foot 8-inches tall with grey hair. He was last seen driving a silver 2018 Jeep Renegade...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Boise Police report a record high in shoplifting cases

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Every year businesses across the U.S. lose billions of dollars to shoplifters. Here in Idaho, it's no different. "It's truly following so much more of the national narrative that we've seen, not only in the west but the whole entire country. Retailers are seeing more activity," said Ed Fritz, the crime prevention supervisor for Boise Police Department.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

West Valley Humane Society remembers Executive Director Karly Cantrell

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society reported the death of Executive Director, Karly Cantrell, today in a Facebook post. The post said, "Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society, and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need. She was a kind, compassionate and empathetic friend, mother, wife, grandmother and daughter. Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing."
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Sheriff's Office: Suspect in Middleton murder arrested

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office received an emergency call on Monday advising of a deceased person at a residence in Middleton. Officers from the Middleton Police Department and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office responded and found a woman dead inside the residence. The Idaho Statesman reports the victim was Karly...
MIDDLETON, ID

