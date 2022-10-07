Read full article on original website
Post Register
Boise Rescue Mission opens new "Cradle of Hope" program
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Rescue Mission Ministries announced a new program, the Cradle of Hope, to provide a safe haven for moms and babies in unplanned or crisis pregnancies. "In a post-Roe v. Wade America, it is more important than ever to reach out to women and girls...
Antique World Mall in Boise prepares to reopen
BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — After being closed for more than three months, the Antique World Mall in Boise is about to reopen. The popular antique store closed in late June after a roof collapse at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the items inside were not damaged, the mall remained closed until safety work could be completed. The Reel Theatre had already been closed for months due to a lack of business.
Emmett Middle School unveils new "Don't Quit!" Fitness Center
EMMETT, Idaho (CBS2) — Governor Brad Little and fitness legend Jake "Body by Jake" Steinfield cut the ribbon, officially opening the "Don't Quit!" Fitness Center in Emmet Middle School, Tuesday, October 11. The facility is a state-of-the-art $100,000 fitness center. It's a gift and not a grant, with all...
Pets from shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian arrive in Boise
BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — Dozens of pets from Florida shelters arrived in Boise on Sunday afternoon. Boise is the first stop on a three-stop journey made by Good Flights. Good Flights is a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States. The organizations are moving shelter pets out of areas impacted by Hurricane Ian to make room for the ongoing influx of homeless and lost pets due to the storm.
Meridian Police searching for missing man
Meridian, ID — Meridian police are asking for public assistance to locate missing 77-year-old Robert Trotter. Trotter was last seen leaving Central Valley Baptist Church around 11:00 am on October 9th. Robert is 5-foot 8-inches tall with grey hair. He was last seen driving a silver 2018 Jeep Renegade...
Boise Police report a record high in shoplifting cases
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Every year businesses across the U.S. lose billions of dollars to shoplifters. Here in Idaho, it's no different. "It's truly following so much more of the national narrative that we've seen, not only in the west but the whole entire country. Retailers are seeing more activity," said Ed Fritz, the crime prevention supervisor for Boise Police Department.
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
West Valley Humane Society remembers Executive Director Karly Cantrell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society reported the death of Executive Director, Karly Cantrell, today in a Facebook post. The post said, "Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society, and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need. She was a kind, compassionate and empathetic friend, mother, wife, grandmother and daughter. Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing."
Sheriff's Office: Suspect in Middleton murder arrested
The Canyon County Sheriff's Office received an emergency call on Monday advising of a deceased person at a residence in Middleton. Officers from the Middleton Police Department and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office responded and found a woman dead inside the residence. The Idaho Statesman reports the victim was Karly...
