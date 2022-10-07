Read full article on original website
PWMania
Bray Wyatt and JoJo React to WWE Return at Extreme Rules
After being away from the company for more than a year, Bray Wyatt made his comeback to WWE at Extreme Rules. The following are reactions from Wyatt’s return from Wyatt and his fiancé Jojo:. Alex Bliss also reacted to Wyatt’s return to the company. Click here to check...
wrestlingrumors.net
Four Wrestling Stars Are Once Again Free Agents (CONTAINS SPOILERS)
Fare thee well. One of the most interesting things in wrestling is when a wrestler leaves a promotion. It opens up several doors as fans are left wondering who is going where and what they might do when they get to their next destination. That is one of the most exciting things in wrestling and now there will be some new free agents on the market all at once.
NFL・
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Returning To WWE Soon
The last few months have been exciting for WWE fans as several former stars have returned to the company. For weeks fans tried to piece together the clues that WWE dropped for the White Rabbit storyline, and on Saturday night at Extreme Rules the White Rabbit was revealed to be none other than Bray Wyatt.
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Creating New Tag Team With Unlikely Partners
WWE has a lot of people on their roster that they could put in a team. Now, we have one more partnership forming. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are veterans of the WWE locker room. The two stars have crossed paths in the ring on numerous occasions. Now, they have formed an alliance.
PWMania
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return Featured a Tribute to Brodie Lee
Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules was a special night for Bray Wyatt as it marked his return to the company. He was also able to do a tribute to his good friend Jon Huber, who went by the name of Brodie Lee in AEW and Luke Harper in WWE. White...
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
wrestlingrumors.net
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return
WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW
WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ronda Rousey Praises Monday Night Raw Star, Calls Him “Amazingly Talented”
He has a fan. There are some very talented stars on the WWE roster who never get the chance that they deserve. For one reason or another, they are often either left on the sidelines or used as little more than someone to put over bigger stars. Oftentimes they need someone to go to bat for them and now one such star has gotten an endorsement from a top name.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
wrestlinginc.com
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Considered Bringing In AEW Star For Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was the big season premiere episode, and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for D-Generation X. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg all appeared on the show, but Billy Gunn was absent. Billy Gunn currently works for AEW...
wrestlingrumors.net
Brock Lesnar Passed On Fighting Another World Champion
He’ll pass for now. There are very few stars in the history of WWE who have become anything close to Brock Lesnar. Over the years, Lesnar has become one of the top attractions in modern WWE and it takes the right kind of opponent to give him a challenge. To make it more impressive, Lesnar was also a success in mixed martial arts, and it turns out that he turned down a fight there as well.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Confirms Return Of Missing Superstar
Another homecoming. There have been several changes to WWE’s roster in recent months and they moves continue all over the company. Wrestlers have been coming and going from one roster to the other, along with a bunch of wrestlers coming back to WWE after a hiatus for one reason or another. Now WWE has announced that another name will be coming back to the company.
PWMania
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Believed To Be Joining AEW
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, and it looks like another familiar name could be joining the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE sources have indicated they believe Renee Paquette is heading to AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport has heard that WWE reached out to Renee about possibly returning. Neither Renee nor AEW have confirmed that she will be joining All Elite Wrestling.
