WITN
Onslow County man & woman charged after 2.5 kilos of fentanyl seized
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have charged a man and woman in one Eastern Carolina county with drug trafficking after they say they seized 2.5 kilos of fentanyl and over 18 kilos of marijuana. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it also seized two rifles and three handguns, one...
wcti12.com
Greenville man arrested for attempted murder
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — At 5:33 P.M. on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault at the Country Fare Store located on Barrus Construction Road. Deputies arrived to find Brandon Sharpe, 21, of Greenville in the parking lot suffering from serious...
wcti12.com
Arrest made in fight that left four injured in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, October 9th, 2022, Kinston Police Department reported that four people were injured in a fight that took place on West New Bern Road. Three women were taken to the hospital suffering from severe injuries sustained during the fight. A fourth victim was also...
wcti12.com
Suspect wanted for breaking and entering, larceny in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a breaking/entering and larceny that took place around midnight on October 2nd, 2022. Anyone with information related to the suspect is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020...
wcti12.com
New Bern teen dies after weekend shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — On October 8th, the New Bern Police Department responded to a shooting at the 600 block of First Avenue, New Bern. The victim was taken to a hospital. On October 10th, officials with the New Bern Police Department confirmed that the victim, Jamari I....
wcti12.com
Pitt County Sheriff's Office investigating D.H. Conley threat
Pitt County — In a Facebook post on Monday October 10th, the Pitt county Sheriff's Office addressed a "photo and rumor of a possible threat" related to D.H. Conley High School. According to the post, the threat began circulating online on Sunday, October 9th. The post clarified that the...
WITN
A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
wcti12.com
Martin County house fire under investigation
JAMESVILLE, Martin County— The cause of a fire in Jamesville is under investigation. It all happened on October 11 around 6:45 a.m. at a home on Old U.S. 64. Several crews responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. Sadly, three dogs died...
neusenews.com
Attorney Nicholas Harvey of Kinston honored with Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award
Attorney Nicholas Harvey of Kinston was awarded the Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award. The award is given to Individuals whose contributions have demonstrated the highest commitment to genuine professionalism. “I am immensely honored and truly humbled to receive the Chief Justice's Professionalism Certificate,” said Nicholas Harvey. “My family and I...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are looking for a female suspect involved in fraudulent cell phone buys in the area. Police describe the woman as 35-40 years old and 5'5" to 5'9" tall. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville Police Department Deputy Chief elected chair of ROCIC board
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — According to a press release from the City of Jacksonville, Ashley Weaver, Deputy Chief of Jacksonville Police Department, NC, was elected 2022-2023 Chair of the Regional Organized Crime Information Center (ROCIC) Board of Directors. Here election was announced during the ROCIC’s Fall Conference held in...
WITN
Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw recovering from heart attack
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw is encouraging citizens to be proactive in checking in with their doctors about health concerns. Outlaw suffered a heart attack and was briefly hospitalized Friday but is home resting and says he’s doing well. “If it can happen...
WITN
Man killed when farm tractor hit from behind in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was killed when his small tractor was hit from behind Thursday morning in Martin County. Trooper K.H. Wooten said the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 125 near Smith Road, that’s between Oak City and Hobgood in Martin County. The trooper...
wcti12.com
Greenville police looking for suspects in breaking and entering, theft of credit card
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Detectives with the Greenville Police Department's Property Crimes Division are looking for two suspects from recent crimes. They said the two men are suspected of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of a credit card to make several purchases. Anyone who can identify both...
Craven County man released after drug, other charges arrested after search warrant
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man is facing drug charges after his arrest by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. Daryl Delshawn Staton, aka “Candoo,” 38, was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at 3750 River Road Lot 1 in Vanceboro. Deputies found 59 grams of cocaine, nine grams of methamphetamine, in […]
wcti12.com
Road closure happening in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — A traffic alert for New Bern drivers. The 1000 block of Queen Street will be closed October 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Public Works crews will be repair asphalt. Officials are asking drivers to use another route during this closure. Work is...
wcti12.com
A Jacksonville community bands together to rescue a child from a dog attack
JACKSNONVILLE, Onslow County — A Jacksonville Neighborhood was on-edge after a dog attack. Neighbors said it took several people, including a school bus driver, to get the dog off of the 8-year-old student as he was getting on the school bus Tuesday morning. The 8-year-olds mother said he will...
wcti12.com
Memorial dedication to take place in Jacksonville on October 12th
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The FMF Corpsmen Memorial, nearly 15 years in the making, will finally be dedicated on October 12, 2022, at Lejeune Memorial Gardens on Montford Landing Rd. in Jacksonville. The ceremony, complete with the 2nd Marine Division Band Brass Quintet, Military Color Guard, and more will...
WECT
How oysters go from farms to dinner plates throughout North Carolina
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) - People are used to having oysters served to them at a restaurant, but do you know what happens before they hit your table?. I spoke with Matthew Schwab, owner of Hold Fast Oyster Company in Sneads Ferry, to learn more about the intricate processes of an oyster farm.
WITN
Pitt County: Free animal vaccination clinic
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services hosted a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs Saturday. The partnership between Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) and Greenville APS and SPAY hosted a clinic that had free rabies vaccinations for the first 500 pets to show up at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Department from 9 am to 1 pm.
