Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman: Stunning reason he’s off the ALDS roster
NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman lost the strike zone and then his welcome at Yankee Stadium. Manager Aaron Boone told Chapman to stay home in Miami after Chapman no-showed Friday’s mandatory workout, ending any chance the 34-year-old reliever could be on the roster for the American League Division Series.
3 Mets who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
3 New York Mets players who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go. The New York Mets, owners of one of the best records in the majors this season at 101-61, had high expectations going into the 2022 postseason. While the Mets were able to push...
Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter
The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
Brian Cashman: Aaron Judge turning down contract was 'The all-time best bet'
Brian Cashman said Aaron Judge betting on himself in a contract year was “the all-time best bet,” as Judge will now command much more than the $230 million the Yankees offered preseason.
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
Sara Walsh opens up on ‘divorce’ tweets on Good Morning Football after husband gave away Aaron Judge home run ball
SARA WALSH explained what she meant in her viral 'divorce' tweets last week. The host joked she was going to seek divorce from her husband after he gave away Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball. Sara stepped in for Jamie Erdahl to host Good Morning Football on NFL Network early...
Decisions from Adam Wainwright, Nolan Arenado loom for Cardinals
Following Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Phillies, the Cardinals’ magical 2022 season has drawn to a close. Pivoting towards the 2023 season, the Cardinals have two key players with decisions to make, and two players who are expected to formally announce their retirements. One of the most important free...
Aaron Boone kicks Aroldis Chapman off Yankees playoff roster after unprofessional move
Yankees fans have longed to hear it. The Aroldis Chapman Era is officially over in the Bronx, and it didn’t even take another playoff meltdown in 2022 to exile him into free agency. In fact, Chapman prevented postseason fireworks by taking matters into his own hands and taking himself...
Brian Cashman makes honest admission about Aaron Judge contract
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was surprisingly public in his contract negotiations with Aaron Judge prior to the 2022 season. Now, after Judge delivered a regular season for the ages, Cashman has been left to publicly concede that Judge made the right call for himself. On Sunday, Cashman...
Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
The Padres recently announced that they will be limiting tickets to certain fans, AKA Dodgers fans, for the NLDS.
MLB announces start times for Guardians vs. Yankees AL Division Series games 1 and 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Major League Baseball has announced start times for games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees based on the winner of Sunday’s Mets vs. Padres wild card final. If the Mets win. Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1: 6:38...
A casual fan's guide to the Houston Astros this postseason
Houston is back in the MLB playoffs and one step closer to the franchise's second-ever World Series title. Catch up quick: The Astros won 106 games in the regular season and clinched the American League West division with a 16-game lead over the Seattle Mariners. They entered the postseason as...
White Sox fans won’t like latest Jose Abreu report
The Chicago White Sox had decent success in the division this season, but a new report on Jose Abreu may change the team dynamic moving forward. The Chicago White Sox had decent success in the division this season, finishing second in the division to the Cleveland Guardians with an even .500 winning percentage. They didn’t make it to the playoffs, so there’s certainly still room to improve. However, they may be taking steps backward in preparation for next season.
