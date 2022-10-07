Read full article on original website
Related
morrowcountysentinel.com
Morrow County Chamber presents Student of the Month
MORROW COUNTY- Her name is Anna Erlsten. She is a senior at Northmor HS and her parents are Mark and Katy Erlsten. Brendan Gwirtz is the principal there and he spoke very highly of Anna. She is not only kind and caring, but also artistic, creative, and extremely bright. She uses her artistic abilities at her school by painting a large mural in the library. She is working on painting the locker room as well. She is also active in the agriculture program as well as the cheer team. Anna plans to attend college for either art therapy and/or art education. The Chamber was proud to present her as their “Student of the Month” at their September luncheon.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mount Gilead boys’ XC tops at Harding
The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team won the 21-team Marion Harding Invitational on Saturday. MG was led by Will Baker, who took second place with a time of 15:55.2. Parker Bartlett took fourth in 16:14.5, while Reed Supplee claimed seventh place in 16:27.2. Owen Hershner placed 28th in 16:59.5 and Aaron Gannon ran 39th in 17:15.6. Cole Hershner took 72nd in 18:03.9, while Nathan Smith finished 92nd in 18:32.8.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Highland VB falls at Hartley
Highland was topped by Bishop Hartley, the top-ranked team in Division II, by scores of 17-25, 10-25 and 23-25 on Saturday. The Scots got 12 kills from Kameron Stover, while Larsen Terrill picked up 20 assists, 16 digs and three aces. Camryn Miller tallied 15 digs and both Brooke Schott and Zoya Winkelfoos added four kills.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Highland boys’ soccer falls at Johnstown Saturday
Highland was topped by Johnstown 3-1 in a Saturday boys’ soccer match. The Johnnies led 2-0 after the first half and took a 3-0 lead in the second half before the Scots got on the board with a goal by Caleb Hunter off a direct kick. Rob Hamilton can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
morrowcountysentinel.com
Volleyball, soccer tournament draws set
Two Morrow County volleyball teams earned the second seed in their divisions of the Central District during Sunday’s tournament seeding draw. Highland picked up the second seed in Division II. They will open play by hosting Marion-Franklin on Monday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. In Division III, Cardington also was named the second seed. Their first game will be Saturday, Oct. 22, at home against either West Jefferson or Elgin.
morrowcountysentinel.com
League winning streak ends for Highland VB
Highland’s 10-year streak of perfect play in league volleyball contests came to an end Monday night at Galion. The Scots (17-3, 11-1 in the MOAC) fell on the road by scores of 20-25, 26-24, 25-19, 22-25 and 11-15. The loss ends a 136-match winning streak in conference matches — second only to Dublin Coffman’s 145-match streak. Highland started their streak on Oct. 11, 2012 with a win over Buckeye Valley.
Comments / 0