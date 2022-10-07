A man from East Vandegrift was sentenced in Indiana County Court yesterday for an incident back in February of this year. 28-year-old Jeffrey Sacik Jr was sentenced for guilty pleas to charges of driving on a DUI-suspended license and endangering the welfare of a child. Charges were filed by Indiana Borough Police after they pulled Sacik over in the 200 block of North 4th Street. Not only was he driving on a suspended license, but was also in possession of suspected cocaine. Police also said that a 14-year-old boy was in the car with him at the time, and that he was with Sacik when he allegedly purchased the drugs. Sacik pleaded guilty to child endangerment and driving on a DUI-suspended licesnse, while the other charges he faced were not prosecuted.

