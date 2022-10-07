ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXBOROUGH — When the Lions offense stayed on the field, Davon Godchaux took it personally. It was fourth down and 1 at the Detroit 45 on the Lions’ first drive, less than four minutes into the game. If they went for it and failed, they’d be giving the Patriots the ball on a really short field. But despite missing their top running back, the Lions lined up, trying to send a message and grab momentum.
MassLive.com

Tyquan Thornton reacts to making two catches in New England Patriots debut

FOXBOROUGH — Though the Patriots dressed six wide receivers in Sunday’s win over the Lions, new addition Tyquan Thornton wasn’t a bystander in his NFL debut. The second-round pick caught a pair of short passes for seven yards, and fellow rookie Bailey Zappe targeted him on another deep ball down the right sideline. Thornton had been sidelined since breaking his collarbone in the preseason and was thrilled to strap up for his first regular season game in Foxborough.
How to watch Bears vs. Vikings for free in Week 5 with these free trials

Although Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and receiver Darnell Mooney connected on a big pass play last week for the first time, they’re not expecting an immediate breakthrough in the team’s offense. Heading into a game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears remain focused on the process of building their overall attack and not simply evaluating Fields, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says. Still, with an offense last in passing and next-to-last in yardage, and only two touchdowns in their last 32 possessions, the Bears (2-2) have work to do to be competitive on a weekly basis.
#Patriots#Concussion#American Football#The Detroit Lions
