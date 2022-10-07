Read full article on original website
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Lions player taken off in ambulance responds to Patriots LB’s prayers
New England Patriots players were praying for Saivion Smith after the Detroit Lions defensive back was taken off the field in an ambulance Sunday. Now, there’s some good news: He responded to one of those prayers on social media. On Twitter, Smith responded to Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson, who...
Everything the Patriots said about Bailey Zappe’s first NFL start
There were plenty of positives to talk about after the Patriots’ 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but the performance of first-time starter Bailey Zappe was prime among them as completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards, a touchdown and one interception. Here’s what his teammates,...
Patriots ‘insulted’ by Lions fourth down decision on Detroit 45
FOXBOROUGH — When the Lions offense stayed on the field, Davon Godchaux took it personally. It was fourth down and 1 at the Detroit 45 on the Lions’ first drive, less than four minutes into the game. If they went for it and failed, they’d be giving the Patriots the ball on a really short field. But despite missing their top running back, the Lions lined up, trying to send a message and grab momentum.
Saivion Smith neck injury: Lions DB has extremities movement, flies home with team
FOXBOROUGH — Like most people watching, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry wasn’t sure what happened. He hit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith with a stiff arm en route to a 23-yard gain after making a first-quarter catch in New England’s 29-0 win over Detroit on Sunday. Smith...
Tyquan Thornton reacts to making two catches in New England Patriots debut
FOXBOROUGH — Though the Patriots dressed six wide receivers in Sunday’s win over the Lions, new addition Tyquan Thornton wasn’t a bystander in his NFL debut. The second-round pick caught a pair of short passes for seven yards, and fellow rookie Bailey Zappe targeted him on another deep ball down the right sideline. Thornton had been sidelined since breaking his collarbone in the preseason and was thrilled to strap up for his first regular season game in Foxborough.
Lions coach Dan Campbell: ‘I believe we hit rock bottom’ in loss to Patriots
The Detroit Lions have hit an all-time low. At least that’s the way the team’s head coach put it after their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium. With third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe starting, the Patriots steamrolled the Lions, adding the insult of...
How to watch Bears vs. Vikings for free in Week 5 with these free trials
Although Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and receiver Darnell Mooney connected on a big pass play last week for the first time, they’re not expecting an immediate breakthrough in the team’s offense. Heading into a game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears remain focused on the process of building their overall attack and not simply evaluating Fields, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says. Still, with an offense last in passing and next-to-last in yardage, and only two touchdowns in their last 32 possessions, the Bears (2-2) have work to do to be competitive on a weekly basis.
How did Bailey Zappe’s first NFL start compare to Mac Jones, other Patriots QB debuts?
FOXBOROUGH — Two weeks after being inactive for the Patriots’ Week 3 game against Baltimore, Bailey Zappe not only started for New England at Gillette Stadium but led his team to a decisive 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The fourth-round draft pick completed 17 of...
‘Go Croatia;’ Bill Belichick explains why he wore Croatian flag on jacket
Bill Belichick’s wardrobe caught some eyes on the New England Patriots sidelines -- and for once it had nothing to do with a hoodie. Belichick wore a patch featuring a Croatian flag on his pullover jacket Sunday as part of the NFL’s initiative to let players and coaches wear a decal or patch featuring a “flag that represents their nationality or cultural heritage.”
Damien Harris injury: Patriots RB likely to miss multiple game (report)
The New England Patriots got some bad news on the injury front Tuesday with their most experienced running back. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Patriots running back Damien Harris is “likely to miss multiple games” after sustaining a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win against the Detroit Lions.
Mike Tomlin Takes Blame for Steelers Being a ‘Disaster’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in danger of starting a season 1-5 for the first time… The post Mike Tomlin Takes Blame for Steelers Being a ‘Disaster’ in Week 5 appeared first on Outsider.
Patriots should make Pat Patriot helmets permanent, retire Gronk’s 87 | Matt Vautour
I’ll ask the question we’ve all been wondering:. Why not make New England’s Pat the Patriot throwback helmet their standard helmet again? It would look good. It would be popular and it would certainly sell a bunch of merchandise. The Flying Elvis logo is neither beloved nor...
Bill Belichick calls Tom Brady, Matthew Slater all-time greats, strolls down memory lane
Bill Belichick’s 400th game on the Patriots sideline was vintage. Fittingly in throwback uniforms, New England’s defense derailed a high-flying Lions offense and rookie Bailey Zappe ran the offense well enough for a 29-0 victory at Gillette Stadium. In his Monday morning conference call, Belichick was asked about...
Chiefs vs. Raiders: Live stream, how to watch Monday Night Football for free
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West battle on Monday Night Football. The game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV. LIVE STREAM: WATCH...
DraftKings MLB promo code: bet $5 on playoffs, win $200
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Major League Baseball’s divisional round has begun and you can click here to activate our DraftKings MLB promo code for a bet $5,...
