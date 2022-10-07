Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering a complete ban on Russian aluminum in response to Russia's military escalation in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko this week has reignited fears that his army could join Russian forces in the war against Ukraine
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A flurry of military activity in Belarus this week has caught the attention of Ukraine and the West as a potential sign that President Alexander Lukashenko may commit his army in support of Russia's flailing war effort in Ukraine.
In a two-minute Oval Office ceremony in March of last year, President Joe Biden marked a major legislative accomplishment, signing the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan, designed to free the U.S. economy from the pandemic's grip once and for all. Smacking his pen on his White House desk, a...
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States is counting on a price cap on Russian oil to help reduce Moscow's revenues, and will not pursue secondary sanctions on those who buy Russian oil, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Wednesday.
The Justice Department on Tuesday urged the US Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump’s latest push to have an outside special master review about 100 documents with classified markings seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. The former president last week filed an emergency request asking the justices to intervene after...
Author and podcaster Jacob Goldstein says we don't think of money as a technology, but we should. He traces the first paper currency to China's Sichuan province, and ponders the Fed's next move.
