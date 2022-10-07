ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Jewish News

Orange High School National Merit Scholarship Commended Students named

Nine Orange High School seniors were recently named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Commended Students. They are Niranjan Girish, from left, Sydney Golovan, Sean Lipton, Nathan Rice, Sophia Stepanyan, Laura Wei and Truman Williams. Not pictured, Griffin Ginosar and Elena Bunker. They will each receive a letter of commendation from the...
ORANGE, OH
WKYC

I Promise Students Have Questions for 3News Leon Bibb

AKRON, Ohio — Leon Bibb has over 40 years experience as a television journalist in Cleveland. He is currently working as a senior reporter and commentator for 3News. He began his career at that NBC television station in 1979 and worked there for 16 years before moving to WEWS-TV5, the ABC station in Cleveland, where he worked for 22 years. At both television stations, Bibb served as a news anchor and a reporter for all the major newscasts.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Loaded gun found at Summit County school

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
AKRON, OH
wqkt.com

Green Local renaming football stadium after hall of fame coach

The Green Local School District’s board of education has approved a measure to rename Smithville High School’s football and track stadium in honor of former longtime hall of fame coach Keith Schrock. During his more than 30 years at Smithville, Schrock led the Smithies’ football team to 15 Wayne County Athletic League Titles and a state runner-up finish in 2002. His track teams, meanwhile, captured 25 league titles. A public reception for Schrock will be held this Friday night, from 5:30-6:30pm, in the high school’s newly renovated weight room. A ceremony honoring Schrock and the renaming of the stadium will also be held during Friday night’s halftime festivities.
GREEN, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area

Then you should visit these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you love a good seafood boil, you can't go wrong with this joint. You can get seafood like snow crab legs, mussels, crawfish, et cetera by the half-pound. Seafood boil sauce options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and house juicy. Spice levels are no spice, mild, medium, and extra spicy. If you don't care for seafood boils, customers also love their fried crawfish tails and sushi. Check out the rainbow roll and shrimp tempura roll.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Rocky River pastor says good-bye to the church he served for 32 years

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Presbyterian Church congregation watched their Pastor Emeritus Dr. Jon Fancher leave his post on Oct. 2 after 32 years of service. Fancher sat down for an interview two days before he gave his last sermon to his congregation. He said his work in Rocky River “has been fulfilling and the congregation was kind and generous.” He noted to his followers, “you allowed me to grow.”
ROCKY RIVER, OH
akronschools.com

Advice from Akron Children's Hosipital

Akron Children's Hospital has provided a handy chart for determining when your child(ren) should stay home due to illness and when it is OK to return to school. Click the link to see the chart.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Come to Kent for the Annual Cider Festival

Apple Cider is one of those edibles that’s indelibly associated with autumn, when the apple harvest is at its peak (It’s apparently a big secret that you can drink it any time of the year.) So that means it’s time for the 17th annual Cider Festival in Kent, hosted by Standing Rock Cultural Arts, the City of Kent and its downtown businesses at the Hometown Bank Plaza at the corner of Main and Water streets.
KENT, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Community members hold protest over Sherwin Williams Project

CLEVELAND — Sherwin Williams is in the process of building a 600 million dollar headquarters facility in Cleveland, but many members of the Black community are not happy with this project. On Tuesday, a protest took place on the steps of Cleveland City Hall to urge Mayor Justin Bibb...
CLEVELAND, OH

