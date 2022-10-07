Read full article on original website
17-year-old set to graduate from Kent State University
Maya McDaniel's journey to a four-year degree in gaming design and a minor in computer science started when she was just 14 years old.
Cleveland Jewish News
Orange High School National Merit Scholarship Commended Students named
Nine Orange High School seniors were recently named 2023 National Merit Scholarship Commended Students. They are Niranjan Girish, from left, Sydney Golovan, Sean Lipton, Nathan Rice, Sophia Stepanyan, Laura Wei and Truman Williams. Not pictured, Griffin Ginosar and Elena Bunker. They will each receive a letter of commendation from the...
WKYC
I Promise Students Have Questions for 3News Leon Bibb
AKRON, Ohio — Leon Bibb has over 40 years experience as a television journalist in Cleveland. He is currently working as a senior reporter and commentator for 3News. He began his career at that NBC television station in 1979 and worked there for 16 years before moving to WEWS-TV5, the ABC station in Cleveland, where he worked for 22 years. At both television stations, Bibb served as a news anchor and a reporter for all the major newscasts.
cleveland19.com
Summit County school district launches investigation after alleged ‘school bus segregation’
STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools has launched a full investigation after a student says they were separated by their race on the school bus. The student’s mother tells 19 News she is distraught over this situation. “I received a phone call from my child and they...
cleveland19.com
Loaded gun found at Summit County school
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
cleveland19.com
Several groups hold ‘unity march’ in Akron to encourage people to vote yes on Issue 10
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple gathered together Monday afternoon for a “unity march” to encourage citizens to vote for Issue 10 this November. If passed, Issue 10 would establish a Citizens’ Police Oversight Board.
wqkt.com
Green Local renaming football stadium after hall of fame coach
The Green Local School District’s board of education has approved a measure to rename Smithville High School’s football and track stadium in honor of former longtime hall of fame coach Keith Schrock. During his more than 30 years at Smithville, Schrock led the Smithies’ football team to 15 Wayne County Athletic League Titles and a state runner-up finish in 2002. His track teams, meanwhile, captured 25 league titles. A public reception for Schrock will be held this Friday night, from 5:30-6:30pm, in the high school’s newly renovated weight room. A ceremony honoring Schrock and the renaming of the stadium will also be held during Friday night’s halftime festivities.
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Then you should visit these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you love a good seafood boil, you can't go wrong with this joint. You can get seafood like snow crab legs, mussels, crawfish, et cetera by the half-pound. Seafood boil sauce options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and house juicy. Spice levels are no spice, mild, medium, and extra spicy. If you don't care for seafood boils, customers also love their fried crawfish tails and sushi. Check out the rainbow roll and shrimp tempura roll.
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
whbc.com
GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
Rocky River pastor says good-bye to the church he served for 32 years
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Presbyterian Church congregation watched their Pastor Emeritus Dr. Jon Fancher leave his post on Oct. 2 after 32 years of service. Fancher sat down for an interview two days before he gave his last sermon to his congregation. He said his work in Rocky River “has been fulfilling and the congregation was kind and generous.” He noted to his followers, “you allowed me to grow.”
‘Did he suffer?’: Jayland Walker’s mother speaks out at Akron rally for son
The mother of Jayland Walker made a rare public appearance Monday to attend a rally and march organized in her son's memory.
akronschools.com
Advice from Akron Children's Hosipital
Akron Children's Hospital has provided a handy chart for determining when your child(ren) should stay home due to illness and when it is OK to return to school. Click the link to see the chart.
Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
coolcleveland.com
Come to Kent for the Annual Cider Festival
Apple Cider is one of those edibles that’s indelibly associated with autumn, when the apple harvest is at its peak (It’s apparently a big secret that you can drink it any time of the year.) So that means it’s time for the 17th annual Cider Festival in Kent, hosted by Standing Rock Cultural Arts, the City of Kent and its downtown businesses at the Hometown Bank Plaza at the corner of Main and Water streets.
8 officers involved in shooting death of Jayland Walker return to work
The eight Akron police officers who are under investigation for their involvement in the deadly shooting of Jayland Walker have returned to work.
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
spectrumnews1.com
Community members hold protest over Sherwin Williams Project
CLEVELAND — Sherwin Williams is in the process of building a 600 million dollar headquarters facility in Cleveland, but many members of the Black community are not happy with this project. On Tuesday, a protest took place on the steps of Cleveland City Hall to urge Mayor Justin Bibb...
Student charged after allegedly bringing loaded handgun to school in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A student has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon after authorities say she allegedly attempted to bring a loaded handgun into the SOAR School in Akron. It was around 9 a.m. Tuesday when the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the gun...
