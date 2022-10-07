ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Beetle named after Novak Djokovic by Serbian scientists

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JA8FZ_0iQ96kje00
Novak Djokovic after his win at the Tel Aviv Open.

Serbian scientists have named a new species of beetle after the tennis player Novak Djokovic, Serbian media has reported.

The insect, which belongs to the Duvalius genus of ground beetles that are present in Europe, was discovered several years ago in an underground pit in western Serbia.

It is named Duvalius djokovici, the Tanjug news agency quoted researcher Nikola Vesović as saying, due to its speed, strength, flexibility, durability and ability to survive in a difficult environment.

Vesović said that the new species was a predator that had lost its eyes living deep underground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7ip2_0iQ96kje00
The underground-dwelling Duvalius djokovici. Photograph: Twitter

“I proposed to name the new species after Djokovic,” Vesović was quoted as saying. “He is the man who did much for this country. We feel urged to pay him back in the way we can.”

Last weekend, 35-year-old Djokovic, who has won 21 grand slam trophies, won the Tel Aviv Open to clinch his third title this season, after winning a seventh Wimbledon crown in July.

He was playing on Friday against the Russian player Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals of the Astana Open, which also features fourth-ranked Russian Daniil Medvedev, who is also in the last eight. The top seed, Carlos Alcaraz, was knocked out in the first round.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tom Brady and the terrible call: conspiracy or simple incompetence?

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback – if not player – in NFL history. He has won seven Super Bowls and owns a ridiculous number of records, from most career passing touchdowns and yards to most quarterback wins. Nobody can question that he has earned his accomplishments but many, particularly on the teams he has beaten, can’t help but notice that he’s received some help from the officials.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Guardian

Maths teacher’s breathtaking claim about death rate in China was right

The maths teacher who said “Every time I breathe, somebody dies in China” is correct (Letters, 4 October). The death rate in China is over seven per thousand people, and with a population of more than 1.4 billion people this means more than 9.8 million people die in China each year. The normal breathing rate for adults is around 16 breaths per minute. This leads to 16 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 8,415,360 breaths per year. Even taking a higher rate of 18 breaths per minute leads to 18 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 9,467,280 breaths per year. So there are many more deaths in China each year than the number of breaths taken by most people.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbian#Beetles#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The Guardian

468K+
Followers
107K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy