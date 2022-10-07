Beetle named after Novak Djokovic by Serbian scientists

Novak Djokovic after his win at the Tel Aviv Open.

Serbian scientists have named a new species of beetle after the tennis player Novak Djokovic, Serbian media has reported.

The insect, which belongs to the Duvalius genus of ground beetles that are present in Europe, was discovered several years ago in an underground pit in western Serbia.

It is named Duvalius djokovici, the Tanjug news agency quoted researcher Nikola Vesović as saying, due to its speed, strength, flexibility, durability and ability to survive in a difficult environment.

Vesović said that the new species was a predator that had lost its eyes living deep underground.

The underground-dwelling Duvalius djokovici. Photograph: Twitter

“I proposed to name the new species after Djokovic,” Vesović was quoted as saying. “He is the man who did much for this country. We feel urged to pay him back in the way we can.”

Last weekend, 35-year-old Djokovic, who has won 21 grand slam trophies, won the Tel Aviv Open to clinch his third title this season, after winning a seventh Wimbledon crown in July.

He was playing on Friday against the Russian player Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals of the Astana Open, which also features fourth-ranked Russian Daniil Medvedev, who is also in the last eight. The top seed, Carlos Alcaraz, was knocked out in the first round.