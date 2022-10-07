ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conor Burns sacked as minister with Tory whip suspended pending investigation

By Amy Gibbons
 4 days ago

MP Conor Burns has been sacked from the Government following a complaint of “serious misconduct”.

The former trade minister has also had the Tory whip suspended pending an investigation into “allegations of inappropriate behaviour” earlier this week.

The MP for Bournemouth West, who has held the seat since 2010, has said he will co-operate fully with the probe and “looks forward to clearing his name”, according to The Sun.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the Government with immediate effect.

“The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects.”

A spokesman for the Whips’ Office said: “We have suspended the whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week.

“We take all such allegations extremely seriously. The Prime Minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be upheld.”

The PA news agency has approached Mr Burns for comment.

Conor Burns
U.K.
