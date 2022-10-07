ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Survivor of fatal fire left ‘not wanting to live’ and will not forgive arsonist

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQ21x_0iQ96Ruj00

A survivor of a fatal fire said the experience left him “not wanting to live” and he will not forgive arsonist Hakeem Kigundu, who was sentenced to a whole life order in jail on Friday.

Bus driver Joel Richards, 55, lost two friends and suffered third degree burns in the blaze at Rowe Court in Reading , Berkshire , on December 15, after Kigundu, 32, who also lived in the block, conspired to kill his neighbours.

Kigundu pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to two counts of murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life, and returned to the same court for his sentencing.

Residents Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45, were killed, while Mr Richards was badly burned, and resident Laura Wiggins suffered a punctured lung and fractures to her pelvis, spine, arm, and ribs.

The whole building exploded when I landed, so we’re fortunate we got out at that time, because all the windows blew out

Joel Richards

Mr Richards, who lived in the block for five years, said the attack was an act of “revenge” by Kigundu after he lost his job and was due to be evicted the following day.

During an interview with ITV News , Mr Richards said the Rowe Court community had been counting down the days until Kigundu’s eviction.

Mr Richards said: “We all knew each other, we all got on until this particular person moved in, and then it kind of went sour.

“Everybody was really apprehensive of this guy.

“I was from day one, because he would walk past you and just barge you for no reason at all, hit you with his shoulder, or sit in his van with his lights on in your window for like five hours (while) you’re trying to sleep.”

I was left with one photo of my son and my driving licence, they were the only things recovered from the fire

Joel Richards

Mr Richards recalled the night of the fire, saying he woke to a neighbour shouting “you need to get out” at about 4am, but he chose to retreat into the flames to save other residents instead.

He roused two people who escaped from a second-floor window, before jumping himself – while so badly burned he had no skin left on one of his hands.

Mr Richards said: “I hung off (the window ledge), then I just jumped and rolled into the bush – some ninja thing, I don’t know. I was fortunate I landed properly.

“The whole building exploded when I landed, so we’re fortunate we got out at that time, because all the windows blew out,” he added. “All the glass came over.”

It left me scarred and scared and nervous and not wanting to live

Joel Richards

Mr Richards was taken to the Royal Barnes Hospital in Richmond , west London, before being transferred to Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury , Buckinghamshire, two hours away, while fading in and out of consciousness.

He suffered serious burns to his face, hands and head, spent seven days in hospital where he was “wrapped up like a mummy”, one month learning to use his hands again, and six months in therapy for PTSD.

Ten months on, Mr Richards said: “It left me scarred and scared and nervous and not wanting to live.

“I went through a lot, but I was fortunate I had a really good therapist.”

Mr Richards said he lost almost all of his belongings in the fire, including a shoebox full of memories his late father had left him.

“I was left with one photo of my son and my driving licence, they were the only things recovered from the fire,” he said.

“Even the clothes, I had no clothes. The clothes I had on, they had to cut off because they were on fire, so I literally went to hospital naked, wrapped in the tinfoil, and that was it – came out with nothing.”

Mr Richards said he also suffers with “survivor’s guilt” after learning that a man he had tried to save from the blaze but did not have the strength to lift from the ground was his late friend Richard Burgess.

When asked whether he felt proud of saving people, he said: “I kind of did, but I had survivor’s guilt, because of the people I didn’t save.

“I didn’t save Richard and I didn’t save Neil, and I knew these people.

“I was close to Richard, we talked most days.”

He described Mr Burgess as a “really calm, nice guy” who enjoyed landscape gardening and making short films.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years

Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’

Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Sentencing#Murder#Violent Crime#Accident#Crown Court#Itv News#The Rowe Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
The Independent

Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried

A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Grief-stricken uncle reveals the horror final phone call made by two nursing student as they drowned in mysterious circumstances after their car crashed into a lake

The drowning deaths of two young nursing students in a suburban Perth lake after their car ran off the road remains under investigation by detectives. The women, both aged 20, died after their car was submerged in the Aveley lake early on Sunday morning. Bystanders tried to rescue the pair,...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Missing teenager Chloe Campbell found alive in Colorado, police say

Missing teenager Chloe Campbell has been found alive in Colorado after disappearing 10 days ago, police say.The 14-year-old was discovered at a home 26 miles away from her home, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced on Monday evening.The teenager was last seen on 30 September near Boulder High School where she attended a football game with two older men who her family have described as “sketchy.”Officials say that she was found at a home in Thornton, Colorado, at around 5pm, and she was taken to hospital for evaluation, police told reporters.Her family had warned that she was a “high...
BOULDER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’

A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

878K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy