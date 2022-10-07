ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicola Sturgeon responds to JK Rowling calling her a ‘destroyer of women’s rights’

By Mary-Kate Findon
 4 days ago

Nicola Sturgeon has responded to JK Rowling calling her a “destroyer of women’s rights.”

The Harry Potter author tweeted a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt which sported the message, in support of a protest against gender recognition legislation.

“I’ve spent my entire life campaigning for women’s rights and I’m a passionate feminist, with lots of evidence behind it,” the Scottish first minister said.

Ms Sturgeon added that she “respects people’s views” on the bill, adding people are “entitled to express their views however they wish.”

