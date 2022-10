The pedestrian killed Saturday at 1:30 a.m. on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike is identified as a 69-year-old Nashville man. Efforts are underway to notify his next of kin. According to a passing motorist, the man, for reasons unknown at this time, fell into the roadway. The witness began to make a U-turn to help him when he was struck by a dark colored sedan that was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not stop. He died at the scene.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO