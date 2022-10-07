Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts Ranked One Of The Top 5 States For Haunted Houses
Here's a strange question, Berkshire County, but permit me to ask: What do you think the probability rate is of buying a house in Massachusetts that's(come to find out) HAUNTED?. Well, according to a new study, the probability rate is pretty high. At least, high enough to put Massachusetts in...
Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19
Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
Is There a Legal Age Limit for Trick-or-Treat in Massachusetts?
We're almost halfway through October and Massachusetts residents are preparing for the upcoming holiday. While hundreds of thousands of people flock to Salem, Massachusetts, another 1.5 million pass through the Berkshires for fall foliage. Visitors to our state come to embrace the autumn season and enjoy what residents know is the best time of the year in Massachusetts.
Here’s When Massachusetts Residents Would Call ‘711’
One of my earliest childhood memories was learning the sign language alphabet. Yes, my grandmother was deaf, not hard-of-hearing, but 100 percent deaf, BUT, she could speak with little issue. As an 8 year-old, she was stricken with spinal meningitis and as a result of that, she permanently lost her hearing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
Lots of MA Spots Make Top Restaurants in New England…None in the Berkshires!
A list of the top 100 restaurants to eat at in New England, according to Yelp, was recently released. There is a crazy amount of restaurants that made the list in Massachusetts! While it's awesome that we have so many of them here in the Bay State, not one of those listed are in the Berkshires.
LOOK: The Most Expensive Airbnb in Massachusetts is Beyond Luxurious
While the summer months might be over and the cooler temperatures are making their way into the New England region, we're all starting to miss our getaway spots during the past summer. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could ask for. That Airbnb also happens to be the most expensive throughout the entire state.
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors
During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s Almost Time To Change Those Clocks Again, Massachusetts!
Let's face it, most U.S. citizens want to do away with the changing of the clocks twice a year. Collectively, Americans feel that more daylight in the afternoon is benficial for safety and the conservation of energy. A proposed permanent "Daylight Saving Time" reached the federal government and passed in...
Popular Restaurant in the Berkshires Set to Reopen This Week
It's always such an exciting time when any spot in the Berkshires is set to open up. That especially goes for a popular spot that will be reopening its doors this week after being forced to shut down for awhile. According to the Berkshire Eagle, one of the more popular...
LOOK: Hidden Ghost Towns in Massachusetts
It's that spooky of time of the year. Perfect time for exploring creepy and spooky sites. With Massachusetts being the first home to settlements, it's no surprise ghost towns lurk in the Baystate. Even though these towns were abandoned for decades, there is still plenty of history to explore on your next hike.
These 12 Massachusetts Town Names Are So Fake…But Are They?
Massachusetts is home to some of the most unique towns of any state throughout the country. They seem to have a capitalized on a certain niche and style for town names in the Bay State. While most of them have some sort of history behind them, there are some that you will hear and then think to yourself, "That town definitely sounds like it could only be in Massachusetts." But some towns just sound so fake, but are they really?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did You Know a MA Governor Candidate is a Former Pro Hoops Star?
The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is just over a month away (November 8th). And while the candidates have been campaigning for the upcoming election, one of the candidates happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
Massachusetts Woman Gets 7+ Years In Prison For Drug Trafficking, Firearms, More
A 32-year-old Western Massachusetts woman is going to spend some time behind bars, according to the Department of Justice(DOJ) in Boston on Wednesday. The amount of prison time? 86 months. That's a little over 7 years. And what crimes is she serving time for? Excellent question. Drug trafficking, firearms, and...
Is It Illegal to Dump Your Yard Waste in the Woods in Massachusetts?
The colder temperatures are becoming a reality in Massachusetts and autumn is in full swing. One of the best parts about fall in Massachusetts is the stunning fall foliage. Leaf peepers know the best foliage in the state can be found in the Berkshires. The historic mountains of Massachusetts see over 2.5 million visitors annually, with a large portion of folks coming for the autumn season. While the vibrant colors of changing leaves provide an amazing backdrop, they also happen to be a pain in the butt when they finally do fall.
Have You Noticed How Crazy Twitter is Going For the Berkshires Lately?
The Berkshires is one of the more awe-inspiring spots to be every Fall. And people are absolutely in love with everything about the spots we call home as of late. People have been taking to social media to gush over what they are seeing in the Berkshires so far this Fall season, in case you haven't noticed. Luckily, in the case that you haven't noticed, if you search social media late, especially Twitter, you may be very pleasantly overwhelmed by what you're seeing from our region.
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
MA Police Rescue Owl Trapped in a Soccer Net (4 photos & Video)
I have gone on and on about some of the most beautiful animals captured on video throughout Massachusetts. Thanks to technology and social media, it's much easier to snap photos of deer, bears, woodchucks, and even bobcats in your backyard. By the way, did you see the video I shared last year where a bobcat was marching off into the woods with a live woodchuck hanging from its mouth? If you missed that one, you can view the video by going here. It was quite the site.
MA Residents Will Get Some Help To Stay Warm This Winter
Massachusetts residents are STILL suffering from inflated prices all over the place, keep in mind winter is just around the corner and utility companies have already proposed massive increases where customers will be paying more in the long run to keep warm in their designated residences. As The Little River Band used to say: "Hang On: Help Is On It's Way!"
There Is Hope For MA Residents To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
Recently, we mentioned some distressing news regarding tax rebate checks regarding Chapter 62F as this is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. However, there is a light at the end of this deep, dark tunnel that will reward the working class with some much needed MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 0