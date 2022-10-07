Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Student loan forgiveness: Government offers glimpse of application for borrowers
The Education Department (ED) provided a first look at the student loan forgiveness application on Tuesday, but did not say exactly when the form would go live for borrowers to fill out. However, it reiterated the release is still set for this month. In a press briefing Tuesday, the ED...
Yahoo!
Education Secretary is 'more excited' about income-driven payments than forgiveness
President Joe Biden revealed a loan forgiveness plan in August that will forgive $10,000 of student debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. But another component of the plan is often overlooked, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona explained during a...
Comments / 0