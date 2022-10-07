Husband confessed to killing wife, charged

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police opened a second-degree murder investigation after a woman was found dead in an apartment on Sheridan Street.

According to Honolulu police, just before midnight Thursday, a man called 911 and said someone was murdered at an apartment on Sheridan Street.

HPD said Rogelio Guevarra Canilao was charged with murder in the second degree on Saturday, Oct. 8.

They said when officers arrived, an 81-year-old man confessed to killing his 76-year-old wife. The suspect was taken into custody for second-degree murder.

Residents of the apartment complex said they woke up in the middle of the night and saw at least six police vehicles and the road closed. They’re shocked about the tragic death.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Consulate of Honolulu is deeply saddened about the death of one of its long-time employees. Those that were close to the victim said the Filipino community is mourning the loss.

“She had institutional knowledge that nobody ever had so we are going to miss her and we’re really saddened by this,” said Sen. Bennette Misalucha, (D) Pearl City, Aiea, Waimalu. “She didn’t deserve to die like this.”

The City medical examiner has not yet released the victim’s name.

According to experts, physical violence at this age is rare, but it does happen.

“Physical violence is reduced as people age and as time passes, but other tactics of abuse are employed like psychological, name-calling, and verbal abuse,” said Nanci Kreidman, DVAC CEO.

DVAC said the demand for help is still high. In just one day last month, the center responded to 154 calls for assistance. The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office has charged 49 felons and over 400 misdemeanor domestic violence cases this year. The state passed a new divorce law to help victims escape from their abusers.

“This new law permits domestic violence victims to file for divorce and if they have to flee while the divorce is still pending, they can still complete their divorces here in Hawaii,” said Sen. Maile Shimabukuro, (D) Nanakuli, Waianae, Makaha.

DVAC said, it takes the entire community to help victims and possibly save a life.

The woman’s body was found in the apartment with fatal wounds and her pronouncement of death was made at the scene.

“Talk to them about it, name it, ask questions about it, and say what you’ve seen,” said Kreidman.

Anyone who needs assistance or knows someone who needs help, click here.

By 12:40 a.m., the suspect was subsequently arrested for suspicion of second-degree murder.

His bail remains at $1 million.