ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Husband confessed to killing wife, charged

By Julissa Briseno, Elizabeth Ufi, Kristy Tamashiro
KHON2
KHON2
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDcLt_0iQ9426d00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police opened a second-degree murder investigation after a woman was found dead in an apartment on Sheridan Street.

According to Honolulu police, just before midnight Thursday, a man called 911 and said someone was murdered at an apartment on Sheridan Street.

HPD said Rogelio Guevarra Canilao was charged with murder in the second degree on Saturday, Oct. 8.

They said when officers arrived, an 81-year-old man confessed to killing his 76-year-old wife. The suspect was taken into custody for second-degree murder.

Residents of the apartment complex said they woke up in the middle of the night and saw at least six police vehicles and the road closed. They’re shocked about the tragic death.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Consulate of Honolulu is deeply saddened about the death of one of its long-time employees. Those that were close to the victim said the Filipino community is mourning the loss.

“She had institutional knowledge that nobody ever had so we are going to miss her and we’re really saddened by this,” said Sen. Bennette Misalucha, (D) Pearl City, Aiea, Waimalu. “She didn’t deserve to die like this.”

The City medical examiner has not yet released the victim’s name.

According to experts, physical violence at this age is rare, but it does happen.

“Physical violence is reduced as people age and as time passes, but other tactics of abuse are employed like psychological, name-calling, and verbal abuse,” said Nanci Kreidman, DVAC CEO.

DVAC said the demand for help is still high. In just one day last month, the center responded to 154 calls for assistance. The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office has charged 49 felons and over 400 misdemeanor domestic violence cases this year. The state passed a new divorce law to help victims escape from their abusers.

“This new law permits domestic violence victims to file for divorce and if they have to flee while the divorce is still pending, they can still complete their divorces here in Hawaii,” said Sen. Maile Shimabukuro, (D) Nanakuli, Waianae, Makaha.

DVAC said, it takes the entire community to help victims and possibly save a life.

The woman’s body was found in the apartment with fatal wounds and her pronouncement of death was made at the scene.

“Talk to them about it, name it, ask questions about it, and say what you’ve seen,” said Kreidman.

Anyone who needs assistance or knows someone who needs help, click here.

By 12:40 a.m., the suspect was subsequently arrested for suspicion of second-degree murder.

His bail remains at $1 million.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police investigating after car shot at in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Thursday morning after a car was allegedly shot at in Waianae. Authorities said the alleged shooting happened around midnight at the intersection of Waianae Valley Road and Mill Street, which is just a block away from the Waianae Police Station.
WAIANAE, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Waianae, HI
City
Pearl City, HI
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Head-on vehicle collision sends woman to hospital

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman was sent to the hospital in critical condition after the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said she was involved in a head-on vehicle collision. According to the Honolulu Police Department, the incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. when a 31-year-old female motorist was traveling eastbound on Wilder Avenue. At the same […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

15-year-old arrested for allegedly making threats against Ewa Beach school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly making threats against an Ewa Beach school. Police were notified Saturday of the threats against the school made on social media. Authorities said the suspect was arrested Tuesday morning for first degree terroristic threatening. The boy...
EWA BEACH, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maile Shimabukuro
hawaiinewsnow.com

1 seriously injured following motorcycle crash in Kahala

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old man was seriously injured following a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Kahala Thursday night, officials said. Emergency crews responded to the incident around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Hunakai Street and Pahoa Avenue. EMS said two other patients, a man and a woman, refused treatment.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Fort Street Mall murder suspect deemed fit to stand trial

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of killing a security guard in downtown Honolulu in early May has been deemed mentally fit to stand trial. Razi White is charged with murder in the death of 57-year-old Michael Stubbs. White, 30, allegedly hit Stubbs in the head with a metal water bottle on May 3, causing Stubbs to fall and hit his head.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#911#Mourning#Violent Crime#Hpd#Filipino
KHON2

Trial begins for former IBEW Local 1260 leader in conspiracy case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Brian Ahakuelo and his wife Marilyn Ahakuelo had little to say while exiting federal court Friday. “It was a good day in court,” said Brian Ahakuelo. The couple, along with Brian’s sister-in-law Jennifer Estencion faced a jury. Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, embezzlement and vote rigging. Federal prosecutors said in their opening […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The Doctors of Waikiki Welcomes Patients from All Walks of Life

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Doctors of Waikiki are taking appointments for patients from different backgrounds as part of their new slogan. Founded in 2018, the Doctors of Waikiki provide quality medical care that is genuine, friendly and compassionate. “We have cared for over 200,000 patients since our opening. It...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was arrested after being accused of domestic violence. Police confirmed 44-year-old Antonio Mendoza was taken into custody on Awanei Street in Waipahu Saturday. Sources said the victim is another HPD officer and it allegedly happened in a Waipahu home. Mendoza is assigned to...
WAIPAHU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbery in connection to violent home invasion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for two male suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a violent home invasion on Wednesday night. Authorities said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the Hawaii Kai area. Police said a woman was watering her plants when a male...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in deadly Kapiolani Boulevard stabbing appears in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man near Kapiolani Boulevard appeared in court Friday, officials said. Authorities said 43-year-old Welden Manuel is charged for second-degree murder. The incident happened approximately at noon on Wednesday under the bridge near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaimuki...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy