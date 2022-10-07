ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence City Commission to reconsider rezoning request for duplex project

The Lawrence City Commission will reconsider a request to increase the density of a 3.4-acre parcel of land at 1100 Kasold Drive to allow for duplexes to be built there instead of single-family homes. Commissioner Amber Sellers asked for the rezoning request to be reconsidered as part of the commission’s...
Slow-moving tobacco conversation may be picking up momentum at Lawrence City Hall

A variety of tobacco issues will soon be before City of Lawrence leaders after being absent for more than a year. The Lawrence City Commission at its Oct. 18 meeting is set to discuss a number of tobacco-related items, including vaping, Tobacco 21 — the federal law raising the legal age for the sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 — and tobacco retail licensing.
Lawrence City Commission to discuss possible expansion of utility assistance

In the face of rising utility bills, Lawrence city leaders will soon discuss a possible expansion of the city’s utility assistance programs. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will discuss the city’s two utility assistance programs and potential options for expanding the assistance or discounts available to residents.
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence district begins discussion of legislative priorities in anticipation of debate at state level

Lawrence school board leaders have begun discussing potential additions to their legislative priorities earlier than usual with the goal of being more prepared to represent the district’s needs going into the upcoming legislative session. As part of the board’s meeting Monday, Lawrence schools Superintendent Anthony Lewis presented administrative recommendations...
Emergency crews battling grass fire in rural Douglas County

Emergency crews on Monday afternoon were fighting a large grass fire in rural southern Douglas County. A fire was blazing in fields on East 1900 Road between North 1000 and North 100 roads. The Journal-World will provide details as they become available. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting...
Letter to the editor: A place for the homeless

This is in regard to the potential homeless residence downtown. Many use the argument “not in my back yard”; that’s unfortunate. I am sure there are many causes to homelessness like victim-mentality and substance abuse. Some very few opt in to being homeless for freedom, which is more of a philosophical speculation.
Driver strikes and kills construction worker, flees on foot

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A construction worker was struck and killed overnight in Cass County by a vehicle driving northbound on I-49 Highway at the 169.6 mile marker. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, the driver fled the scene on foot after crashing into the construction worker. While the driver was not identified, reports said they were driving a 2010 Ford F150.
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a stolen truck was found in an east Topeka creek Friday morning. Crews were called to the 1500 block of SE 4th St. just before 9 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in Shunganunga Creek. When they arrived, they located the truck in...
Photo: 5-time world champion comes to Lawrence to provide billiards exhibition

Dick Jaspers, a five-time world champion in the game of three-cushion billiards, performed an exhibition for about 30 spectators in downtown Lawrence on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2022. Jaspers was performing at the small Lawrence private club The Billiards Studio as part of his effort to increase American awareness about the game of three-cushion billiards, which is played on a table without pockets and involves a series of intricate bank shots that players must complete in order to score points. Jaspers, widely considered one of the top players in the history of the game, conducted small group lessons to several top amateur players in the region on Saturday night in Lawrence.
