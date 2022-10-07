ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A Russian Superyacht Has Been Spotted in Hong Kong. Seizing It Won’t Be as Easy.

Authorities on the hunt for Russia’s superyachts just got a new lead. The question is, can they get their hands on the vessel?. Nord, a 464-foot megayacht connected to the Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, turned up in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a weeklong voyage from the port of Vladivostok in southeastern Russia, where it had docked since March, according to the ship-tracking service Maritime Traffic.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Tree Hugger

Wildlife, Plants, and Climate Star in Winning Photo Awards

A pair of friendly lions stroll affectionately in Kenya. A factory in Greece takes the beach away from vacationers. Ghost mushrooms emit an eerie glow in an Australian forest. These are some of the winning images in the Nature Conservancy’s 2022 Photo Contest. More people than ever participated in this year’s competition which saw more than 100,000 entries from 196 different countries and territories.
PHOTOGRAPHY
marketplace.org

Hurricane Ian spares fertilizer plants but sends a warning to the U.S. industry

Hurricane Ian narrowly missed landing a serious blow to the domestic fertilizer industry. ​About half of the phosphate fertilizer in the U.S. comes from three plants in the Tampa, Florida, region, and in the past, hurricanes have knocked them offline. If Ian had done so, it would have been yet another headache for a fertilizer industry that’s already dealing with the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine and energy shortages in Europe. ​
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Costa Rica#Cannabis Legalization#Legalize#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Central American#The Associated Press
InsideHook

Turns Out New Jersey Is Home to the World’s Largest Chile Pepper Farm

It can be easy to forget that New Jersey’s nickname is “The Garden State.” I forget about that sometimes, and I grew up there. But if you spend enough time driving around the state, you’ll eventually find yourself amidst plenty of farmland, with fresh produce abounding and some unexpected milestones related to the state’s agricultural production.
AGRICULTURE
CBS News

An Australian startup is "growing" water for drought-parched California

Water is California's most precious commodity these days, as the state endures a drought that scientists are calling the worst in 1,200 years. State officials say more than 1,200 wells have run dry this year, a nearly 50% increase over the same period last year. California's water crisis is most severe in the San Joaquin Valley, the country's most productive agricultural region. This year's snowmelt and rain have not been enough to replenish already-depleted groundwater supplies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Gizmodo

Tomatoes and Other Crops Wither in California Drought

The Western drought has come for pasta sauce and ketchup. Processing tomatoes, used in innumerable grocery store staples, are suffering from years of subpar rainfall and snowpack in California. The state, which has historically produced about one third of the processing tomato crop’s global supply, is slated to fall short of (already low) harvest projections on tomatoes and other foods, as first reported by Reuters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
born2invest.com

Morocco Issues First Permits for Cannabis Cultivation

Morocco officially launched its legal cannabis industry last week, issuing the first 10 permits for cannabis production in the country. The Moroccan government legalized the regulated production and commercialization of cannabis for medical and industrial purposes last March. Under the law, farmers in northern areas of Morocco who organize themselves...
WORLD
Vice

Majority of Australians Do, in Fact, Support Public Corruption Hearings

More than two thirds of Australian voters would want to see politicians held to account in public, even as the government trudges ahead with a bill that would see the hearings of a National Anti-Corruption Commission held behind closed doors by default. Late last month, the Labor government finally delivered...
AUSTRALIA
CNBC

New Zealand plans to tax emissions from livestock burps and dung

New Zealand's government says revenue from the levy would be "recycled back into [the] agriculture sector through new technology, research and incentive payments to farmers." Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says plans are "an important step forward in New Zealand's transition to a low emissions future." Agriculture plays a major role...
AGRICULTURE
Vice

New Zealand Wants Farmers to Pay Taxes for Their Cows’ Farts and Burps

For cows in New Zealand, passing gas and belching may soon cost their farmers a pretty penny. New Zealand’s leader has proposed taxing farmers for the greenhouse gasses their livestock produce, to combat climate change. Farming accounts for about half of the country’s total emissions, with methane overwhelmingly produced by livestock emissions, such as cow belching.
AGRICULTURE
Yoel Davidson

Monarch Butterflies Are Going Extinct Whilst Rare Exotic Atala Butterflies Repopulate In Florida

Atala butterflies, coontie hairstreaks, scientifically named Eumaeus Atalas, are rare large iridescent butterflies, previously believed to be extinct, are repopulating in Florida. The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reported on Facebook that the reemergence of atala butterflies's host plant, the coontie plant, trending in mainstream gardening and landscaping helps keep the North American atala butterflies off the endangered species list. “The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention,” said Sue Ramos, an SCCF Native Landscape and Garden Center Staff, in a statement encouraging more people to plant coontie plants. “It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils,” Ramos continued.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

If You Do Enough Ketamine, You Might Piss Blood

As more Americans party with ketamine, an organization that tests drugs at music festivals is warning that frequent use can damage people’s bladders and even cause them to urinate blood. In a recent Twitter thread, harm reduction group Dancesafe said it was concerned about the scale and regularity of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
105K+
Followers
22K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy