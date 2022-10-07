Hurricane Ian narrowly missed landing a serious blow to the domestic fertilizer industry. ​About half of the phosphate fertilizer in the U.S. comes from three plants in the Tampa, Florida, region, and in the past, hurricanes have knocked them offline. If Ian had done so, it would have been yet another headache for a fertilizer industry that’s already dealing with the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine and energy shortages in Europe. ​

