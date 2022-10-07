Read full article on original website
This 'magic' mushroom dispensary in Florida is selling psychedelics and testing legal boundaries
Chillum in Tampa, Florida, is selling "magic" mushroom products made from a strain that is not illegal in all but one state.
A Russian Superyacht Has Been Spotted in Hong Kong. Seizing It Won’t Be as Easy.
Authorities on the hunt for Russia’s superyachts just got a new lead. The question is, can they get their hands on the vessel?. Nord, a 464-foot megayacht connected to the Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, turned up in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a weeklong voyage from the port of Vladivostok in southeastern Russia, where it had docked since March, according to the ship-tracking service Maritime Traffic.
Tree Hugger
Wildlife, Plants, and Climate Star in Winning Photo Awards
A pair of friendly lions stroll affectionately in Kenya. A factory in Greece takes the beach away from vacationers. Ghost mushrooms emit an eerie glow in an Australian forest. These are some of the winning images in the Nature Conservancy’s 2022 Photo Contest. More people than ever participated in this year’s competition which saw more than 100,000 entries from 196 different countries and territories.
marketplace.org
Hurricane Ian spares fertilizer plants but sends a warning to the U.S. industry
Hurricane Ian narrowly missed landing a serious blow to the domestic fertilizer industry. About half of the phosphate fertilizer in the U.S. comes from three plants in the Tampa, Florida, region, and in the past, hurricanes have knocked them offline. If Ian had done so, it would have been yet another headache for a fertilizer industry that’s already dealing with the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine and energy shortages in Europe.
Turns Out New Jersey Is Home to the World’s Largest Chile Pepper Farm
It can be easy to forget that New Jersey’s nickname is “The Garden State.” I forget about that sometimes, and I grew up there. But if you spend enough time driving around the state, you’ll eventually find yourself amidst plenty of farmland, with fresh produce abounding and some unexpected milestones related to the state’s agricultural production.
An Australian startup is "growing" water for drought-parched California
Water is California's most precious commodity these days, as the state endures a drought that scientists are calling the worst in 1,200 years. State officials say more than 1,200 wells have run dry this year, a nearly 50% increase over the same period last year. California's water crisis is most severe in the San Joaquin Valley, the country's most productive agricultural region. This year's snowmelt and rain have not been enough to replenish already-depleted groundwater supplies.
marketplace.org
With water in the West scarce, some tomato farmers look to hydroponics
On Scott Beylik’s 4-acre farm about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles, rows of tomato vines climb wires strung from the beams of his greenhouses. There’s no soil, so the roots are submerged in little bags with water. Every drop of water he uses goes directly to the plant.
Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in U.S. election debate
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government was working to keep a lid on undocumented immigration ahead of U.S. elections so that his country is not drawn into the political crossfire.
U.S. sends Coast Guard ship to patrol waters off Haiti’s capital in ‘sign of resolve’
The United States has sent a major Coast Guard vessel to patrol the waters near Port-au-Prince at the request of the Haitian government and in a “sign of resolve” for the Haitian people as gang violence continues to grip the nation.
Gizmodo
Tomatoes and Other Crops Wither in California Drought
The Western drought has come for pasta sauce and ketchup. Processing tomatoes, used in innumerable grocery store staples, are suffering from years of subpar rainfall and snowpack in California. The state, which has historically produced about one third of the processing tomato crop’s global supply, is slated to fall short of (already low) harvest projections on tomatoes and other foods, as first reported by Reuters.
born2invest.com
Morocco Issues First Permits for Cannabis Cultivation
Morocco officially launched its legal cannabis industry last week, issuing the first 10 permits for cannabis production in the country. The Moroccan government legalized the regulated production and commercialization of cannabis for medical and industrial purposes last March. Under the law, farmers in northern areas of Morocco who organize themselves...
Majority of Australians Do, in Fact, Support Public Corruption Hearings
More than two thirds of Australian voters would want to see politicians held to account in public, even as the government trudges ahead with a bill that would see the hearings of a National Anti-Corruption Commission held behind closed doors by default. Late last month, the Labor government finally delivered...
CNBC
New Zealand plans to tax emissions from livestock burps and dung
New Zealand's government says revenue from the levy would be "recycled back into [the] agriculture sector through new technology, research and incentive payments to farmers." Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says plans are "an important step forward in New Zealand's transition to a low emissions future." Agriculture plays a major role...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Find a Way to Expand Agriculture Economy While Still Protecting Amazon Rainforest
New research proposes agricultural intensification measures that would allow Brazil, the world's top soybean exporter, to raise soybean production by 36% over the next 15 years while preserving the Amazonian rainforest. The study largely relies on the Global Yield Gap Atlas, an agronomic database that covers more than 15 crops...
New Zealand Wants Farmers to Pay Taxes for Their Cows’ Farts and Burps
For cows in New Zealand, passing gas and belching may soon cost their farmers a pretty penny. New Zealand’s leader has proposed taxing farmers for the greenhouse gasses their livestock produce, to combat climate change. Farming accounts for about half of the country’s total emissions, with methane overwhelmingly produced by livestock emissions, such as cow belching.
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
Monarch Butterflies Are Going Extinct Whilst Rare Exotic Atala Butterflies Repopulate In Florida
Atala butterflies, coontie hairstreaks, scientifically named Eumaeus Atalas, are rare large iridescent butterflies, previously believed to be extinct, are repopulating in Florida. The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) reported on Facebook that the reemergence of atala butterflies's host plant, the coontie plant, trending in mainstream gardening and landscaping helps keep the North American atala butterflies off the endangered species list. “The coontie is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention,” said Sue Ramos, an SCCF Native Landscape and Garden Center Staff, in a statement encouraging more people to plant coontie plants. “It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, which makes it ideal for use in our sandy soils,” Ramos continued.
If You Do Enough Ketamine, You Might Piss Blood
As more Americans party with ketamine, an organization that tests drugs at music festivals is warning that frequent use can damage people’s bladders and even cause them to urinate blood. In a recent Twitter thread, harm reduction group Dancesafe said it was concerned about the scale and regularity of...
