Read full article on original website
Kimberly Pierce Bohannon
3d ago
NOT THE FIRST!!! Chestnut Mountain in Galena has had one for 20+ years and it’s still in operation. I have pictures of my kids riding there from 22 years ago.
Reply
4
Related
Popular IL & WI Music Venues Included On Most Haunted In U.S. List
A couple of the most haunted music venues in the United States are located in Illinois and Wisconsin. To be honest, when it comes to music venues. I'm good in any age theater. I just love going to shows. Newer buildings have all the latest and greatest concert technology for your enjoyment. It's an amazing experience. But, there's something special about experiencing a legendary location. So much history under one roof. If the walls could only talk.
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Number Of 2022 Parking Tickets Issued So Far In IL Is Outrageous
You're not going to believe how many parking tickets the city of Illinois has issued so far in 2022. The Worst Part About Driving Into An Illinois City. I enjoy traveling to downtown Rockford, Chicago, and other cities across Illinois. The worst part of driving into urban areas like those is trying to find places to park. Your safest bet is paying for a garage but that could get expensive. I've spent way too much time driving around looking for a free spot on the street. You've got to be really careful because you could get yourself in trouble.
'Seven Gates of Hell' rumored to transport visitors to underworld
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — It’s time to check out our next Spooky Spot. Our Today in St. Louis team is going to different haunted places around St. Louis throughout the month of October. This time, we’re taking you to Collinsville, where a local legend has spread like “hellfire."...
wgnradio.com
The magic of falling leaves and Illinois’ new unwelcome inhabitants
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, host, Charlie Potter, discussed the start of the autumnal season and the hunting regulations in Manitoba. Later, Charlie highlighted the new unwelcome inhabitants in Illinois.
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
One of Illinois’ Most Unique Restaurants Only Serves One Dessert… and It’s To Die For
So you're looking for the perfect dessert on a summer night... look no further, it's right here in Rockford just across the river. Dessert is my life, you know this, I know you do. I've said it a million times, it's way more important to me than anything else, it just makes me happy.... unless it's terrible.
Here’s How Much Snow Northern Illinois Will Get This Winter
That's the thing about winter in Northern Illinois--you know that we're going to get snowed on, you know that the first snow is potentially right around the corner, but you have no idea how much time you'll end up shoveling your driveway and sidewalk because you don't know how much snow you'll get.
Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
What is your favourite thing to order when you go out? If it's a nice steak with sunt vegetables on the side then keep on reading because you are in the right place, especially if you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for serving delicious food that makes you want to keep going back for more time and time again.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love exploring new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four absolutely amazing places in Illinois that are usually underrated but are definitely worth exploring, even if you don't have much time on your hands. So next time you feel like exploring new places in this beautiful state, make sure to add some of these places to your list too.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Good Gourd – Illinois Man Sets Record with 1,760 Pound Pumpkin
You might think you've seen some big pumpkins, but I guarantee you've never seen one as big as this one. A man in Wheaton, Illinois just blew away a record with his 1,760 pound pumpkin. ABC 7 out of Chicago shared the story of Joe Adkins who just broke the...
One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois
Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Forgot How Good Fall In Illinois Looks? Here are 20 Amazing Reminders
I did forget, did you? In Illinois, spring is envigorating, summer is sublime, winter is the worst, and fall, that's an epic love story told in these 20 photographs. The older I get, the more I realize that my soul was created for the peaceful, easy feeling of fall, just like the song says, I know the season between summer and winter won't let me down.
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6