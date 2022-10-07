Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Emergency crews battling grass fire in rural Douglas County
Emergency crews on Monday afternoon were fighting a large grass fire in rural southern Douglas County. A fire was blazing in fields on East 1900 Road between North 1000 and North 100 roads. The Journal-World will provide details as they become available. Welcome to the new LJWorld.com. Our old commenting...
LJWORLD
David Metsker
Arrangements for David D. Metsker, 65, rural Douglas County, are pending with Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. David passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home with family by his side. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Slow-moving tobacco conversation may be picking up momentum at Lawrence City Hall
A variety of tobacco issues will soon be before City of Lawrence leaders after being absent for more than a year. The Lawrence City Commission at its Oct. 18 meeting is set to discuss a number of tobacco-related items, including vaping, Tobacco 21 — the federal law raising the legal age for the sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 — and tobacco retail licensing.
LJWORLD
Lawrence City Commission to reconsider rezoning request for duplex project
The Lawrence City Commission will reconsider a request to increase the density of a 3.4-acre parcel of land at 1100 Kasold Drive to allow for duplexes to be built there instead of single-family homes. Commissioner Amber Sellers asked for the rezoning request to be reconsidered as part of the commission’s...
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders to consider Plan 2040 amendment that could pave way for substantial development near Rock Chalk Park
Douglas County leaders are set to consider an amendment to Plan 2040 that could lead to substantial residential development between Kansas Highway 10 and East 902 Road just west of Lawrence. Plan 2040 is the long-term plan of the county and City of Lawrence that guides growth and land use.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: A place for the homeless
This is in regard to the potential homeless residence downtown. Many use the argument “not in my back yard”; that’s unfortunate. I am sure there are many causes to homelessness like victim-mentality and substance abuse. Some very few opt in to being homeless for freedom, which is more of a philosophical speculation.
LJWORLD
Lawrence mayor asks disruptive commenter, County Commission candidate to leave meeting under new public comment policy
A frequently disruptive public commenter who is running for Douglas County Commission was asked to leave the Lawrence City Commission’s meeting on Tuesday under the governing body’s new public comment rules. Mayor Courtney Shipley asked Justin Spiehs, a Republican candidate for the Douglas County Commission, to keep his...
LJWORLD
Photo: 5-time world champion comes to Lawrence to provide billiards exhibition
Dick Jaspers, a five-time world champion in the game of three-cushion billiards, performed an exhibition for about 30 spectators in downtown Lawrence on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2022. Jaspers was performing at the small Lawrence private club The Billiards Studio as part of his effort to increase American awareness about the game of three-cushion billiards, which is played on a table without pockets and involves a series of intricate bank shots that players must complete in order to score points. Jaspers, widely considered one of the top players in the history of the game, conducted small group lessons to several top amateur players in the region on Saturday night in Lawrence.
LJWORLD
Lawrence City Commission to discuss possible expansion of utility assistance
In the face of rising utility bills, Lawrence city leaders will soon discuss a possible expansion of the city’s utility assistance programs. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will discuss the city’s two utility assistance programs and potential options for expanding the assistance or discounts available to residents.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Academics first
It has been my observation as a student, KU alumna and widow of an award-winning KU professor, that what alumni and friends remember as most significant about their time at college are the professors who taught and motivated them into the successful individuals they became. Contributions in financial support come back to KU in recognition and gratitude.
LJWORLD
KU QB Jalon Daniels ‘doubtful’ for Saturday at Oklahoma
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday that junior quarterback Jalon Daniels was “doubtful” for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Oklahoma, and all signs point to redshirt senior Jason Bean making the start for the 19th-ranked Jayhawks. Daniels was injured late in the first half of last...
LJWORLD
City leaders suggest multiple funding sources, potential formats for expanding utility assistance
Lawrence city leaders on Tuesday discussed multiple potential funding sources and methods to expand the city’s limited utility assistance programs, with plans to discuss options in more detail at a future meeting. The Lawrence City Commission previously asked to consider a possible expansion, and as part of its meeting...
LJWORLD
KU’s First Nations Student Association hosting events celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day into next week
The University of Kansas’ First Nations Student Association is set to host events into next week celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day. Indigenous Peoples Day is Monday, but the organization will be recognizing the occasion all week, starting with a social media blast about the day Monday. On Tuesday, the organization will be chalking on campus. The organization will also be raising awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women Thursday at 7 p.m. at the KU women’s soccer game.
