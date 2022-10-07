Read full article on original website
How the next great leap in relationship building could shape the future of the internet
The pandemic drove profound changes in our relationships. Less became more as we shifted from cultivating a broad network of casual connections to nurturing a tight circle of the people who mattered most to us. This reversal of a decades-long trend was the Great Relationships Reset. Technologies like video calling...
‘You don’t always have to be recognized for every single thing’
This article is part of Ambition Diaries . Read the full series here. In early 2020, Christina Jordan thought transitioning from serving as a regular classroom teacher in her Atlanta public charter school to becoming an early intervention specialist would be her biggest career challenge. She had seen certain students–many of them Black, like her–struggling to read and write, and failing to understand math lessons their classmates were picking up easily. She was newly certified and ready to help those kids she saw falling behind to overcome their learning deficits and to make the breakthroughs that would put them back on track.
This is why every team needs a KPI for joy
As I leave a recent in-person event at the office, I reflect on how much more common this feeling of energy and connection was pre-pandemic. I reflect on this fondly. I wonder: Will we ever restore the same degree of joy in the workplace again? In the same week, I log in from home to my first 7 a.m. call in a series of back-to-back meetings, and I think, “I’m so thankful I don’t need to go into the office today.”
Asking essential questions is critical to solving our most complex problems. Here’s why
Humans express curiosity by asking questions. But so much of our day is filled with tasks that go unquestioned. The speed of modern life, the convenience of socially coded behavior, and the consolidation of power have created conditions of autopilot. Far too many of us spend our workday doing tasks...
3 ways to look for a job at a startup in uncertain times
If you’ve been following the hiring trends over the past several months, you’ve seen a dramatic shift in tone as start-ups and big tech prepare for a possible recession. Layoffs, rescinded offers, and dwindling job postings have shifted the tides, especially in the tech and startup spaces. It’s a stark contrast to the hiring boom and candidates’ market seen in early 2022. Overall, the unemployment rate ticked up in August, but that’s no surprise as companies and investors begin to brace for a looming recession.
The future of the metaverse hinges on interoperability
The term “metaverse” is overused, and we all feel it. It’s buzzy, pigeonholing, and doesn’t encompass how the underlying technologies could change everything, from meeting to playing, working to shopping, and the overall ways we experience life. It is therefore imperative that we are careful about how we even refer to the metaverse. Its potential offerings have yet to emerge in the market, and companies are fearful of overpromising and hype that could contribute to disappointment from mass consumers, as we witnessed during the earlier VR craze.
How to take collective action for racial and gender equity at work
Addressing the persistence of racial and gender inequities at work requires bold strategies. With Shared Sisterhood, we propose that solutions focusing only on changing individual hearts and minds are incomplete. Individuals must be part of a solution, but organizational cultural change is more likely when those individuals build authentic connections across their differences and work together to achieve equity. To engage in shared sisterhood, you Dig into your own preconceptions about race/ethnicity and power, Bridge across differences to create authentic connections at work, and then act together to change your workplace for the better.
Why business leaders should engage with social issues
Employees, customers, investors, and other stakeholders increasingly expect business leaders to engage on social issues. Our panel explores the benefits and pitfalls of speaking out and the frameworks businesses and boards can use to smartly determine when and how to take a stand.
How to make a design prototype
How do you close the gap between I wonder and I know? You make a prototype. A prototype is a tool that gives you a chance to investigate your ideas and explore what could, should, or would come next, whether you are designing a new product, working out a new routine, or rearranging your furniture. It’s a modest tool for the lofty goal of testing the future, or for at least testing a question you have about your future. Prototyping helps lower the stakes for exploring new questions by reducing risk—using fewer resources like time, money, and emotional commitment—especially when anxiety about outcomes might keep you from starting.
