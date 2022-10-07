Read full article on original website
IMF warns 'worst is yet to come' as steps to slow inflation raise risks
The International Monetary Fund warned of a worsening outlook for the global economy, highlighting that efforts to manage the highest inflation in decades may add to the damage from the war in Ukraine and China's slowdown. The IMF cut its forecast for global growth next year to 2.7%, from 2.9%...
El-Erian says economy is starting to 'go through the windshield'
Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian said that aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve will not only damage the U.S. economy, but will have an impact on the rest of the world. The rapid pace of interest-rate hikes in response to inflation "is not stepping on the brakes, this...
Oil rally stalls as recession fears curb OPEC-driven momentum
Oil markets slipped as concerns of slowing demand again came to the fore, adding resistance to a rally spurred by OPEC+'s output cut. West Texas Intermediate settled at $91 a barrel, ending a five-day run of gains in which futures climbed 17%. A tighter supply outlook following last week's OPEC+ meeting gave crude its biggest weekly gain since March, but fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will go on boosting rates to quell inflation caused equity markets to decline and the dollar to strengthen, making commodities that are priced in the currency less appealing.
Wheat climbs to three-month high on rising Ukraine War worries
Wheat closed at the highest price since June as traders considered a worsening Russia-Ukraine war against lackluster U.S. grain demand. The futures climbed as much as 7.9% in Chicago, within cents of the daily exchange limit, before ultimately settling up 6.6% after explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Russia has threatened further missile attacks.
Industrial CEOs have a window for M&A bargain hunting
A global economy plagued by high inflation and rising interest rates has tipped the competitive playing field in favor of U.S. industrial companies, and some are taking advantage to make acquisitions. More should join the club - as long as they have a strong appetite for risk. U.S. companies have...
Credit Suisse faces US tax probe, Senate inquiry over accounts
The Justice Department is investigating whether Credit Suisse Group continued to help U.S. clients hide assets from authorities, eight years after the bank paid a $2.6 billion tax-evasion settlement and pledged to tackle the issue. Investigators are examining whether the bank aided U.S. account holders, particularly with South American passports,...
