Oil markets slipped as concerns of slowing demand again came to the fore, adding resistance to a rally spurred by OPEC+'s output cut. West Texas Intermediate settled at $91 a barrel, ending a five-day run of gains in which futures climbed 17%. A tighter supply outlook following last week's OPEC+ meeting gave crude its biggest weekly gain since March, but fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will go on boosting rates to quell inflation caused equity markets to decline and the dollar to strengthen, making commodities that are priced in the currency less appealing.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO