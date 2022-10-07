Read full article on original website
Missouri S&T News and Research
Environmental engineering expert presents Mathes Lecture at Missouri S&T
Two National Academy of Engineering studies indicate that sustainable solutions could help solve what it calls grand challenges to engineering. Dr. Karl Rockne, associate dean for research in the University of Illinois-Chicago’s College of Engineering, will discuss ways to evolve engineering education to help meet these sustainability goals during this year’s Mathes Lecture. The lecture, which is open to the public, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in Room 120 Butler-Carlton Hall on the Missouri S&T campus.
18 S&T faculty members receive tenure, promotions
Eighteen faculty members at Missouri University of Science and Technology received promotions and/or tenure, effective Sept. 1. Those faculty members are:. Dr. Langtao Chen, promoted to associate professor of business and information technology and granted tenure. Dr. Hanqing Fang, promoted to associate professor of business and information technology and granted...
