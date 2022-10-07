Two National Academy of Engineering studies indicate that sustainable solutions could help solve what it calls grand challenges to engineering. Dr. Karl Rockne, associate dean for research in the University of Illinois-Chicago’s College of Engineering, will discuss ways to evolve engineering education to help meet these sustainability goals during this year’s Mathes Lecture. The lecture, which is open to the public, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in Room 120 Butler-Carlton Hall on the Missouri S&T campus.

