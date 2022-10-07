ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,216 COVID cases, 1 death as transmission rate drops

New Jersey on Tuesday reported another confirmed 1,216 COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as transmission levels remain steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.92 on Tuesday, down from 0.98 on Monday, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey goes deep into their wallets to find a tip

In the restaurant business, there has been a big concern with inflation, cost of goods going through the roof and increased energy costs that servers here in New Jersey will suffer in their tip jar because of the trickledown effect consumers and restaurant owners are experiencing. According to a national...
RESTAURANTS
94.5 PST

This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store

Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Beach Radio

This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report

New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
#New York City#Nj#U S News World Report
Beach Radio

Please Stop Doing This at Wegmans in New Jersey

Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SoJO 104.9

Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine

An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
mercerme.com

SEVERE TRAFFIC WARNING – Scudder Falls Bridge – Friday

PA-Bound I-295 NB commuters Who Use Scudder Falls Toll Bridge urged to reschedule trips, work from home, use Route 1 Toll Bridge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission today announced that it has rescheduled a postponed single-lane pattern along I-295 northbound in Ewing, N.J. and warned Pennsylvania-bound commuters to avoid the highway segment for travel across the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge this Friday evening..
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants

Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
RESTAURANTS
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

