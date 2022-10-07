Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service Interim Chief Tom Nelson is reminding the community that October 9th to the 15th is. National Fire Prevention Week. Nelson, who has made fire prevention a key focus of his tenure as chief, said he is challenging everyone in the area to make sure that they not only have a plan to get out of their homes in case of a fire, but to look into the details of that plan to ensure it is a workable one.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO