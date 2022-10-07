A Flagstaff man has received the gift of life, receiving a surgery for a new kidney on Tuesday after his wife spent months of trying to find him a living donor. His wife was on a mission to find him a kidney donor, ABC15 speaking to them last month. Stephanie Beck and her husband Steve, who had been battling polycystic kidney disease for the last 20 years and was in the end stage of renal failure.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO