Fears of Robots Taking Jobs Are Common, But May Be Unrealistic
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As some workplaces have added robots to the crew, workers in the United States and parts of Asia are feeling uneasy. Concerns about robots also happen even in industries where they’re not used yet, according to new research. “Some economists theorize that robots are more likely to take over blue-collar jobs faster than white-collar jobs,” said lead researcher Kai Chi Yam, an associate...
China, with 'fighting spirit', says it put national interest first in last five years
BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China's Communist Party has "prioritised national interests" and displayed a "fighting spirit" in the past five years, it said on Wednesday, in the most explicit acknowledgement yet that it has put domestic factors first in dealings with other countries.
EU executive recommends Bosnia become candidate member
Bosnia-Herzegovina has moved a small step closer to the European Union
India's August industrial output fell for the first time 18 months
NEW DELHI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output (INIP=ECI) unexpectedly fell year-on-year in August for the first time in 18 months, as heavy rains dampened mining and construction activity while a drop in manufacturing indicated a broader slowdown.
Poultry farmers call for birds to be kept inside to combat bird flu
Poultry farmers have called for a nationwide housing order to be brought in by the UK government as soon as possible, after an upsurge in bird flu outbreaks in the past month. A compulsory housing order for all poultry and captive birds in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex came into force on Wednesday. It applies to everyone who keeps birds – both commercial flock keepers and non-commercial premises such as back yards, hobby flocks or pets.
