Columbus and Indigenous People’s Day is Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Many of us may know today as Columbus Day, but it is also Indigenous People’s Day. Instituted in 1992, Indigenous People’s Day was created to acknowledge the history and contributions Native Americans gave to the country they originally called home and to counter the narrative that the Americas were “discovered.”
