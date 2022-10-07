Read full article on original website
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Here's the latest on injuries to Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and WR Chris Olave
The Saints’ top cornerback and their leading receiver both were injured during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Marshon Lattimore left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering an abdomen injury on a Seahawks' touchdown pass. Rookie receiver Chris Olave left the game and went into concussion protocol after a touchdown catch in the third quarter.
The Panthers are on the market for a new coach. Will they pursue Sean Payton?
The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday in a development that had long been anticipated with the franchise struggling badly under his watch. With the Panthers on the market for a new head coach, it shouldn't be a surprise that speculation puts former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton in the mix for the Carolina job.
We've learned what injury Saints return man Deonte Harty suffered during the Seahawks game
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty suffered a turf-toe injury during last Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks, The Times-Picayune confirmed. NewOrleans.Football was first to report the news Monday morning. Harty left the 39-32 victory during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. The Fox broadcast...
Running back Alvin Kamara brought the energy the Saints needed in a win over the Seahawks
Alvin Kamara must really not like the Seattle Seahawks. The New Orleans Saints running back has posted more than 150 yards from scrimmage in each of his three career games against the Seahawks. That includes 194 yards in the Saints’ 39-32 win Sunday inside the Caesars Superdome. “Alvin is...
Read the latest Gambit! Pelicans preview, CJ McCollum, the NOLA Project's season starts and more!
Hello and welcome to another issue of Gambit! This week we’ve got loads of goodies for y’all, so let’s get into it. The Pelicans’ season is getting ready to start next week, and while in years past this might have been barely a blip on anyone’s radar, this year it means something. And not just because they have a great squad (which they do) or will likely go deep into the playoffs (which they will). As Liam Pierce writes for us, the Pelicans have built a relationship with their fans in the city over the last several years that is threatening to finally make New Orleans a true basketball city.
How the Saints turned back the clock and went big to pummel the Seahawks run defense
To stop a three-game losing streak from swelling to four games, the New Orleans Saints turned back the clock. Playing without their starting quarterback and two of their top three receivers, the Saints looked a lot like the team that started 5-2 a year ago offensively, meaning they leaned on their run game and asked their quarterback to play smart, efficient football.
Taysom Hill's job description for the Saints can be hard to label, but he nailed it perfectly
Taysom Hill was officially given the position of tight end by the New Orleans Saints as preparations began for the 2022 season, but the BYU product has settled back nicely into his utility man role. There was some concern that Hill's impact on the offense would diminish when he was...
The Crossover: The Pelicans are ready for their time in the spotlight
New Orleans isn’t a basketball city. That’s what they keep telling us. We don’t have an iconic Rucker Park like New York, where legends like LeBron show up unannounced to play street ball. Heck, you can barely hear the pings of more than one ball here on Greenway Court, McDonough Playground or Stallings Park.
Time to stop ignoring Taysom Hill in fantasy football: See top Week 6 waiver wire targets
Week 5 was action-packed as far as fantasy football points with the NFL seeing an increase in scoring across the board, and with that came some surprise top performers. The week’s biggest surprise was the Saints’ Taysom Hill, and it’s safe to say that his fantasy production is no longer just a flash in the pan considering how involved he was in the offense.
NFL・
Three things we learned from the Saints' wild win over the Seahawks
Here's what we are taking away from the Saints' 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. OK, so we already knew this, but Taysom Hill gave us yet another reminder Sunday just how valuable of a football player he is. The Saints’ do-it-all guy rushed for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter. He also threw a touchdown pass. I’m not finished. He also recovered a fumble on a Seattle miscue on a punt and had 69 yards on kickoff returns. Simply put, the Saints couldn’t have won this one without him.
How would Sean Payton tell Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to hold the rock?
Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton may no longer be coaching an NFL team, but that does not mean he stopped coaching players. "You have me throwing pillows at the screen," Payton said as he picked up the chair cushion on the Up and Adams Show. Can't see...
Transcript of CJ McCollum talk with JRNOLA
Less than a month after arriving in New Orleans to play for the Pelicans, CJ McCollum reached out to the Gambit’s close partners JRNOLA, a New Orleans-based nonprofit high school journalism program for underrepresented youth, particularly BIPOC and young women. McCollum — who was a journalism major at Lehigh...
Saints WR Michael Thomas will miss his 2nd straight game, but he'll likely return next week
Michael Thomas will miss his second consecutive game with a toe injury, but the New Orleans Saints could be benefitting from his return in the near future. According to an ESPN report, Thomas is "likely" to return next week against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Saints star receiver has battled a...
Mike Tomlin Takes Blame for Steelers Being a ‘Disaster’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in danger of starting a season 1-5 for the first time… The post Mike Tomlin Takes Blame for Steelers Being a ‘Disaster’ in Week 5 appeared first on Outsider.
Trey Murphy's job this season is simple: Any time he has 'daylight,' he should shoot
With Brandon Ingram sidelined because of toe soreness during the preseason, the New Orleans Pelicans have inserted second-year forward Trey Murphy into the starting lineup. On Friday, Murphy went 2 of 4 from 3-point land in the Pelicans’ win over the Detroit Pistons. Coach Willie Green said he thought Murphy could have shot more.
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 6? Vote now.
Week 6 of the high school football season didn't disappoint with plenty of big time performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
