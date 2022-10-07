ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Here's the latest on injuries to Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and WR Chris Olave

The Saints’ top cornerback and their leading receiver both were injured during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Marshon Lattimore left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering an abdomen injury on a Seahawks' touchdown pass. Rookie receiver Chris Olave left the game and went into concussion protocol after a touchdown catch in the third quarter.
The Panthers are on the market for a new coach. Will they pursue Sean Payton?

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday in a development that had long been anticipated with the franchise struggling badly under his watch. With the Panthers on the market for a new head coach, it shouldn't be a surprise that speculation puts former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton in the mix for the Carolina job.
Read the latest Gambit! Pelicans preview, CJ McCollum, the NOLA Project's season starts and more!

Hello and welcome to another issue of Gambit! This week we’ve got loads of goodies for y’all, so let’s get into it. The Pelicans’ season is getting ready to start next week, and while in years past this might have been barely a blip on anyone’s radar, this year it means something. And not just because they have a great squad (which they do) or will likely go deep into the playoffs (which they will). As Liam Pierce writes for us, the Pelicans have built a relationship with their fans in the city over the last several years that is threatening to finally make New Orleans a true basketball city.
How the Saints turned back the clock and went big to pummel the Seahawks run defense

To stop a three-game losing streak from swelling to four games, the New Orleans Saints turned back the clock. Playing without their starting quarterback and two of their top three receivers, the Saints looked a lot like the team that started 5-2 a year ago offensively, meaning they leaned on their run game and asked their quarterback to play smart, efficient football.
The Crossover: The Pelicans are ready for their time in the spotlight

New Orleans isn’t a basketball city. That’s what they keep telling us. We don’t have an iconic Rucker Park like New York, where legends like LeBron show up unannounced to play street ball. Heck, you can barely hear the pings of more than one ball here on Greenway Court, McDonough Playground or Stallings Park.
Time to stop ignoring Taysom Hill in fantasy football: See top Week 6 waiver wire targets

Week 5 was action-packed as far as fantasy football points with the NFL seeing an increase in scoring across the board, and with that came some surprise top performers. The week’s biggest surprise was the Saints’ Taysom Hill, and it’s safe to say that his fantasy production is no longer just a flash in the pan considering how involved he was in the offense.
Three things we learned from the Saints' wild win over the Seahawks

Here's what we are taking away from the Saints' 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. OK, so we already knew this, but Taysom Hill gave us yet another reminder Sunday just how valuable of a football player he is. The Saints’ do-it-all guy rushed for three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter. He also threw a touchdown pass. I’m not finished. He also recovered a fumble on a Seattle miscue on a punt and had 69 yards on kickoff returns. Simply put, the Saints couldn’t have won this one without him.
Transcript of CJ McCollum talk with JRNOLA

Less than a month after arriving in New Orleans to play for the Pelicans, CJ McCollum reached out to the Gambit’s close partners JRNOLA, a New Orleans-based nonprofit high school journalism program for underrepresented youth, particularly BIPOC and young women. McCollum — who was a journalism major at Lehigh...
